NEWLAND — Following strong showings at the 1A West Regionals last week, Avery golfers Ellie Pittman and Kaden Smith qualified to take part this week in the 1A NCHSAA State Golf Championships.
Polk County finished first in the boys team standings in the 1A West Regional, as Smith and teammate Levi Andrews competed to represent the Vikings at Meadowbrook Golf Course last week. Smith placed fourth overall in the region out of golfers who were not part of the winning Polk team, finishing with a score of +8 for the round, while Andrews placed fifth with a score of +10 (83), but did not qualify for the state tournament as only the top four golfers not part of a top-finishing team advanced.
Smith birdied a pair of par 5s, Hole Nos. 3 and 12, while also carding par on the par-5 Hole No. 15. Smith did not card worse than a bogey on any hole during the round, and his consistency was rewarded with a trip on May 10 to the 1A men’s state championship at Foxfire (Red) course near Pinehurst.
Pittman, along with teammates and fellow conference champions Adrianna Brookshire and Reagan Greer, competed in the 1A/2A West Regional at Lincolnton Country Club on Tuesday, May 4. Pittman, a senior and three-time WHC Player of the Year who has signed to play college golf at King University in the fall, qualified for states with a third-place individual finish, firing a score of +9 (81), while teammates Brookshire, this year’s WHC Player of the Year, fired a 99 and Greer shot 111. Both were unable to qualify for the state tournament. With the limited qualifiers due to the pandemic, Avery would have qualified its entire team during a normal season, according to Avery head girls golf coach and school athletic director Jay Smith.
The 1A/2A girls golf state championship took place at Pinehurst No. 8 on Tuesday, May 11.
