NEWLAND — The Avery boys golf team has participated in two league golf matches so far this season: one at Black Mountain and one played at Grassy Creek Golf and Country Club in Spruce Pine. Although the team has not won either of its matches, the group has played well and are honing its skills.
The first match was played at Black Mountain with teams from Owen, Mitchell, Madison, and Draughn competing against the Vikings. Teams consist of five players, but only the four highest scores are totaled to determine the victorious team. Avery finished third in that contest, with freshman Hank Johnson also placing third overall with a score of 76. Connor Warren (Mitchell) was the medalist with a score of 74. Other Avery team members’ scores for that match included Hank Teague (87), Jackson Burnop (91) and Seth Harmon (94).
Grassy Creek Golf and Country Club was the site of the second matchup, with six teams competing. The Vikings finished in fourth place, 47 strokes behind the winning team, Mitchell. Connor Warren once again was the medalist in this match with a low score of 69. Vikings scores, somewhat off the mark, were Hank Johnson with a 78, Seth Harmon with anat 88, Hank Teague at 94 and Jackson Burnop at 100.
The team’s busy schedule will have the Vikings competing in Asheville on Monday, March 27. They will then be involved in a three-team scrimmage on Tuesday, March 28, at the Silver Creek course in Morganton. The final match of the week will be at Grassy Creek Golf and Country Club in Spruce Pine on Wednesday, March 30, beginning at 1 p.m.
At this point, there are no matches scheduled for early April.
