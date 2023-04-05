NEWLAND — The Vikings golf team traveled to the Grassy Creek Golf and Country Club in Spruce Pine for a conference match on March 30. Teams from Mitchell, Madison, Owen, Mountain Heritage and Rosman joined the Vikings.
Avery finished in second place at the match with a team score of 347, behind the team from Mitchell who had a total team score of 304. Connor Warren from Mitchell was again the medalist, as he fired a low score of 66 for the 18-hole course. The low score for the Vikings was Hank Johnson (78), while other Viking scores were Seth Hensen (88), Hank Teague (89) and Jackson Burnop (92). Dylan Coffey played the fifth man and finished with a 97 in his first-ever match.
Earlier in the week, the team played at Crowne Plaza, a par-three contest, in which Avery came in second place with a team score of 162. Hank Johnson was the team leader with a score of 32.
On March 29, the team played a nine-hole scrimmage at Silver Creek, which the Vikings won with a team score of 172. During that afternoon, Hank Johnson was the low scorer posting a 37.
In discussing the conference as a whole, Coach Gary Noblett noted Mitchell as the team everyone is seeking to upend atop the conference, sharing that the Mountaineers can practice at Grassy Creek and have a real advantage. The teams from Avery, Madison and Owen are each solid teams, and are pretty evenly matched. Noblett shared that he feels that his Vikings are playing well, adding that “they are improving,” and he is pleased with their progress. Noblett also thinks the team could make it to the 1A Western Regional if the players continue to play well. Noblett also expressed appreciation to Craig Sparks at Grassy Creek for allowing Avery to practice there this spring prior to the opening of the Avery home course, Mountain Glen, for the season.
The team will be in action again in early April at a date TBD. Avery will finally play on its home course, Mountain Glen, for scheduled matches on April 17 and April 27.
