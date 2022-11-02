NEWLAND — As the calendar transitions into the winter sports seasons, a number of area golfers celebrated a successful fall season on the links, representing the county middle schools and high school.
This year’s high school team, coached by Mike Shook, finished the season second in the Western Highlands Conference overall, and second in the conference tournament behind conference champion Draughn. The team competed in a total of one non-conference match and 14 conference matches during the season, winning three, and was part of a conference makeup that included five of the seven WHC schools, as Madison and Rosman did not field a girls golf team this season.
The Big Red celebrated three student-athletes who received All-Western Highlands Conference honors: Greer, along with teammates Kelli Blackburn and Kali Clark. At the regional tournament, the trio placed 20th, 43rd and 50th, respectively. Greer’s score qualified her for the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Golf Championships held last week at Foxfire Golf Club near Pinehurst, where she finished the tournament in 41st place out of a field of 78 golfers, shooting a two-round score of 106+97=203.
“Both of our seniors, Kelli and Kali, as well as Bob, qualified for regionals, and our freshman, Reagan Pittman, all played well and continued to improve throughout the year,” Shook stated. “We won three conference matches, finished second in four tournaments and had a third place finish. Even though Reagan didn’t place at the regional, she still made the trip with us at the state tournament and was involved with everything. It was great for her to get to go and to see how things work, as well as to be able to room with Bob while there. Bob drove the ball well on her first round at the state tournament, but didn’t putt so well. On her second round, she didn’t drive the ball quite as well, but her putting was much improved, which showed how putting the ball is more of a scoring tool,” Shook said. “I’ve always told the girls that you drive for show and you putt for dough, and that was certainly the case.”
As the season progressed, each player shaved strokes off their scoring averages. According to Shook, the average girls golf score to qualify for regional play was 55 for nine holes. Greer finished the season with a nine-hole scoring average of 45, while Clark shot an average score of 51 and Blackburn shot an average of 53.2. Pittman shot an average of 60.8, but shot a score of 60 at the conference tournament.
Across the WHC, several players represented the conference admirably in postseason competition. Mitchell sophomore Ivy Young tied for ninth overall at the state tournament, while Mountain Heritage senior Maddie Hughes finished tied for 13th place and Owen senior Kiera Johnson finished tied for 17th. Newton-Conover was the overall team champion at the 1A/2A state tournament, while Pine Lake Prep senior Caroline Johnson was the individual champion.
In middle school level golf, area middle schools Cranberry and Avery fielded female golf teams for the first year in 2022 as part of the premiere season in the Jr. Western Highlands Conference, as in previous seasons the teams have fielded combined teams of male and female student-athletes.
“This year was the conference’s first attempt to split the girls off into their own golf teams from the boys teams,” Avery High School Athletic Director Jay Smith explained. “There were seven girls combined, three from Cranberry and four from Avery Middle, who played a somewhat modified schedule this season because some of the other teams in the conference didn’t have any girls to play this season.”
The teams played courses that included local courses that the high school teams also compete on, including Mountain Glen, Sugar Mountain, Grassy Creek and Mount Mitchell. According to Smith, the teams were able to compete in seven to eight matches during the fall, noting that the hope is for the conference to be able to expand the girls golf program participants at the middle school level despite competition from additional fall sports such as volleyball.
“Our other conference teams only had a player or two this season, but it was our first year competing with the other sports already available,” Smith explained. “The conference hopes that the program can grow to play every year in the fall, with the boys playing in the spring season. We had some good success with that this season.”
Conference schools including Rosman, Mountain Heritage, Mitchell, Madison are part of the new middle school golf configuration, with Owen and Draughn opting not to participate within the revamped league.
Smith shared that the league will bring parity to both the boys and girls teams, as the league contended that splitting the two genders will help foster greater competition and a more level playing field.
“We have some middle school boys players who are talented, and if you’re a girl, it’s hard to compete on the same course with them and put yourself in that situation. They often don’t have a chance,” Smith noted. “Having both groups together can tend to dissuade kids from wanting to play. I think it’s a good deal, and I commend Kent (Cranberry Middle School Athletic Director) Hayes and all the middle school athletic directors for getting this off the ground. Hopefully we’ll see that grow and more teams competing next season.”
“There are some good up-and-coming eighth graders that’s going to help our high school team next season,” Shook added.
As with any prep sport, a lot of the team’s success depends upon the support system surrounding the student-athletes, and Shook was quick to extend appreciation to that system that surrounded this year’s Lady Vikings golf team.
“I’ve really enjoyed this season. It’s been a blast. All the schools love to play our local courses at Mountain Glen and Sugar Mountain. We have two of the best courses in our conference and region, and the staffs there have been so accommodating to our teams. Our athletic director Jay Smith and our previous coach, Sam Phillips, have been extremely helpful, as was all of our parents,” Shook said. “Special thanks to David Burleson and Gary Noblett at Mountain Glen for helping us out, as well as Tom McAuliffe at Sugar Mountain Golf Club for his generosity. Most courses charge a cart fee for parents to follow their kids on the course. Mountain Glen was the cheapest of the rates in our conference for that during the season, while Sugar Mountain did not charge our parents to use a cart during the nine-hole match and charged a reduced fee for the 18-hole match, which was awesome to let the parents do that. I thank all of these folks for helping to foster the love of golf for our players and teams.”
