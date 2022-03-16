NEWLAND — The Avery Lady Vikings soccer team, led by head coach Missy Lyons along with her assistants, Austin Lyons and Serena Smith, were very pleased with and a little overwhelmed by the number of girls who showed up for the 2022 soccer season. The numbers have remained strong through the first few weeks of the season, and in order to get all of the girls playing time, there will be junior varsity games with the three conference rivals who also have a JV team.
The JV games, home and away, will usually start at 4:30, unless the referees cannot get to the venue before 5 p.m. Draughn, Madison and Owen are the schools with JV teams. The other matches, home and away, will start at 5 p.m.
There are eight seniors on the team this year, with several who have played all four years. Between Covid and other factors, a few are out for their third year. The seniors include Pricila Arreola, Baker Bumgarner, Brook Cheuvront, Emily Flores, Rubi Garcia, Marisol Guzman, Mari Maya and Taylor Page.
The junior class is the smallest class in size but is overall a strong contributor to the team. Four of the six are in the starting lineup, while another is working her way into the rotation after missing playing last year as she was recovering from surgery. The juniors include Abigail Crosby, Haven Downs, Annabelle Hayes, Emree Hoilman, Ava Schmidinger and Emma Wise.
The sophomore class is the largest group, and most played for Avery last year, as well as playing on a traveling team together. Unfortunately, two of this class are out for the year for medical reasons. One, who is rehabbing from surgery, helps out in practice and from the sidelines during games.
The sophomores are Kiyanna Arnett, Kella Clark, Brianna Grant, Ellie Hayes, Renn Herdklotz, Zyia Maya, Abby Miller, Campbell Moody, Carter Peterson, Tate Puckett and Cynthia Romero. Abby Miller is the returning keeper and first-year player Kiyanna Arnett is her backup on varsity and the starting keeper for the JV squad.
There are nine freshmen on the team, with several already getting playing time with the varsity squad. When there is not a JV game, most of the sophomores and some of the freshmen will be dressing out for the varsity matches.
The freshmen are Madeline Blum, Maria Cana, Lydia Crosby, Fabiola Flores-Rodrigues, Noemy Garcia, Anaya Jackson, Daphne Johnson, Leah Potter and Haley Tipton.
JV and varsity rosters, as well as the team schedule, are listed online on MaxPreps. Results and stats are also posted there. Pictures can be found on the Serena R. Smith Photos Facebook page.
For the first time ever, the Lady Vikings have three sets of sisters currently on the team. One pair, Abigail and Lydia Crosby, are the younger sisters of Hannah Ruth Crosby, a recent Avery graduate and outstanding keeper. The other two pairs of sisters are Mari and Zyia Maya and Annabelle and Ellie Hayes. Marisol Guzman, Tate Puckett and Madeline Blum also had older sisters play soccer for Avery.
The Lady Vikings soccer team will be in action on Friday, March 18, in its first home game of the young season. The next home action will not be until Wednesday, March 30. The Lady Vikings will travel to Mountain Heritage on Wednesday, March 23, for the first conference match, and to Draughn on Monday, March 28, for the first JV match at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m. Come out and support your team.
