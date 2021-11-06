KERNERSVILLE — Avery's girls cross country team followed up its impressive performance at the 1A Western Regional with high marks at the NCHSAA 1A State Cross Country Championships, held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
The top 15 schools in 1A ran the 5K event, as individual scores of runners factoring into team totals for placement. Avery ended the afternoon with a strong showing, as Kathyrn Haas finished the race in ninth place overall out of a total of 132 runners, and the Lady Vikings team accumulated enough team points to place third overall as a school for the event.
Haas brought home her ninth-place finish in a time of 21:07, earning the sophomore all-state status. Hass' teammates also ran well at the event to close the fall season. Senior Brook Cheuvront finished 22nd overall in a time of 21:54.92, while freshman Addison Fitzpatrick placed 25th in the race with a time of 22:13.14. Lady Viking senior Josie Naumowich crossed the finish line in 41st position with a time of 22:50.62, while junior Madden Lorraine finished 67th in a time of 23:42.78, freshman Lydia Crosby crossed the tape in 81st position with a time of 24:27.93., and freshman Maddy Barrette completed the course in 94th place with a time of 25:09.64.
As a team, Avery's combined time average of 22:21.70 placed the Lady Vikings in third overall, finishing just behind team champion Swain County (21:31.37), who also boasted overall individual winner Arizona Blankenship, and second-place finisher Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (22:00.67).
Bishop McGuinness captured the boys 1A team cross country title.
