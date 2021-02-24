NEWLAND — Faced with starting a season in frigid temperatures and temperamental conditions normally seen in the High Country during the late winter/early spring, the Avery Vikings football ship embarks on an unprecedented voyage into uncharted waters.
Without the lead-in of summer passing leagues and multiple scrimmages to prepare, the Vikings have played the best hand with the cards dealt to them. One of the most valuable cards in Avery’s deck this preseason was the lone scrimmage opportunity last weekend in sunny Titans Stadium in Marion, when the Vikings scrimmaged against the McDowell Titans, led by longtime former Avery head coach Darrell Brewer. Each team took part in 10-play possession series alternating offensive and defense, followed by opportunities for younger players to get live snaps. The scrimmage concluded with possessions that operated under down-and-distance situations to simulate actual action experienced in the game night setting.
According to Avery head coach Mac Bryan, the time on the field with another school afforded his club with opportunity to assess their units in live-game scenarios, as well as see areas both of strength and in need to improvement while the team prepares to open the regular season this week at home against Asheville Christian Academy.
“I felt the defense played very well and I was very pleased with that. We did a good job controlling the running game and I thought we got pressure on the quarterback, though we’ve got to make more plays back there. Offensively, we had a few issues early with snaps and things of that nature that we corrected. I thought our protection got firmer as the day went on,” Bryan said following the scrimmage. “We ran the ball effectively a lot of times when we ran it, and the passing game was good.”
Another aspect where the Vikings showed high marks was playing a physical brand of football. Having not seen the field against a live opponent in almost 16 months, Bryan was happy with the tenacity the Vikings displayed when they stepped between the sidelines.
“I was really pleased with our physicality. We played pretty physical. That’s the first live contact we’ve had in a year and a half and it was very important to do it. It was just a scrimmage and not an actual game, but I was pretty pleased with our progress,” Bryan added. “I’m surprised to be a littler farther along than we were, and I think the practices we did through the summer and fall allowed us to have a chance to be ready to play hopefully by this week. If we hadn’t done all that (work), I’m not sure how, with fighting the environment, I’m not sure how far along we would be. With that now behind us, I think we’ll be able to catch up pretty well.”
The adverse weather effect
Newly plowed piles of snow lying to the side of the artificial football field surface on the first official day of practice on February 1 was a stark reminder of just how difficult and different the delayed 2020 football season in North Carolina promises to be for players, coaches and fans alike.
“Some days you just don’t get as much done, because it’s just hard. When it gets bad, when basketball was going on, we’ve really had nowhere to go,” Bryan explained. “Practicing in a gym isn’t really very productive, but you do it when you have to. There’s a point that the weather gets to a point where you aren’t going to be productive. We’ll fight some rain and some cold. When we finished our Friday (Feb. 19) practice, it was bitterly cold. We’re hoping the sun comes out this week so getting outside the rest of the week won’t be a problem. If (the temperature) gets to the 40-45 degree range, we’ll think we’re at the beach.”
A saving grace for the Vikings has been MacDonald Stadium’s artificial playing surface, which has allowed the team to take the field in both football and soccer, where playing on a natural grass surface would have been next to impossible to achieve.
“The field doesn’t get soft in all this rain and snowy weather. That’s been the problem I believe a lot of people are having off the mountain, that their fields are so soft and soggy that when they go on them they tear them up, and there’s a cost to repair them,” Bryan said. “You can go a couple of days on a wet field and you have to invest $10,000 in it to get it playable again.”
Avery welcomes Asheville Christian Academy on rescheduled Opening Night
Avery hosts Asheville Christian Academy in its opening game of its seven-contest 2020 season. The contest, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26, was moved ahead one day to Thursday, Feb. 25, due to the potential for inclement weather threatening the area on Friday and potentially postponing the contest. Kickoff is slated at MacDonald Stadium for 7 p.m.
ACA, located in Swannanoa, fields a football team for the first time, a team which is a conglomeration of players from other schools that played separately in previous seasons. Coaching the Lions is former Mitchell head football coach, county schools superintendent, retired ACA Superintendent and coach of the Asheville Saints, Dr. Rick Spurling. The Lions are part of the Pioneer Football League, comprised of schools from South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina.
“This is the ultimate team sport. You’ve got to count on your teammates,” Spurling told regional media at the beginning of official practice for the season. “We have a rallying cry of ‘Everybody for Everybody’ that means that everybody’s important and everybody is a big part of the team. I have one rule for our team, and that’s that we’re going to love each other.”
ACA boasted just two seniors on its preseason roster, one of which is quarterback Jack Jones, who was a primary running back for the Saints last season. Jones ran the football 41 times for 499 yards with the Saints in 2019, scoring nine touchdowns.
In what has become commonplace for 2020/2021, the Vikings staff is being flexible in its preparation for the Lions this week.
“We received some film of the group that played last year. The biggest thing is that you don’t have a concept of what their personnel is going to look like,” Bryan noted. “Other than that, you take the film from a year ago, and kind of prepare for that, but we’re preparing for base fronts that you’ll see throughout the year, which is what we’ve done basically from day one to prepare for different things. Hopefully we can adjust as we need to, but we’re going to go in and worry about executing what we do, and if anything strange happens, we’ll try to adjust on the fly and I think our kids are pretty flexible offensively. We can change as we need to, but I think you really worry more about yourself than you do about them. Once you get to week two, you get an actual game tape of somebody and you have an idea.”
As the Vikings prep for this week’s opponent, Bryan reiterated that there is still opportunity available for students who still would like to join the team.
“It’s a tough situation in a pandemic and playing in the dead of winter. We’ll have varying numbers from day to day. Some kids don’t show up for differing reasons, while our nucleus has been consistent,” Bryan explained. “We took 31 kids with us to the scrimmage last weekend and had about five more accounted for who couldn’t be there for various reasons, so we’re at about 35 kids currently.”
With attendance limits still in place due to the pandemic by virtue of executive orders from NC Governor Roy Cooper, the usual crowd in the stadium this week will be significantly decreased unless a new order is enacted prior to game time. According to Bryan, the effect of the reduction of fans is the need for players to look from within for motivation and energy upon taking the field.
“You’ve got to bring your own energy. Until some of the restrictions are relaxed, you’re not going to get a lot of atmosphere,” Bryan said. “Even at the scrimmage on Saturday, it was strange as we only had five people there. We would love to be able to have the stadium packed, but at least we need to be able to get the parents into the games on the road. I believe that parents and grandparents need to have the opportunity to see their kids play. Right now, if you go on the road, they can’t get in.”
Facing the unseen foe
Avery is scheduled to take on a flesh-and-blood opponent on the gridiron, but like many aspects of athletics in the COVID era, games are subject to change as positive tests or exposures to the virus within teams will likely mean quarantines and either postponement or cancellation of games. The potential unknown of a game’s playing status from week to week is another added factor that requires not only flexibility by programs like Avery Football, but discipline by each player to heed to protocols and protect their team’s ability to suit up for practices and on game days.
“It’s a challenge just to try to get through the season,” Bryan admitted. “The hard thing is we could be sitting here on a Thursday and get a call from the opposing school telling us there’s no game on Friday. We tell our guys to do what the rules have told us to do. Football isn’t played at a social distance, though. We’re just trying to do the best we can. Our trainers Joe (Hawkins) and Mark (Aldridge) are doing a great job with taking temperatures and monitoring our players. You have to play it day-by-day and just be flexible.”
Avery is scheduled to kickoff its season against Asheville Christian Academy at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 25. Avery home football games will be live-streamed on the National Federation of High Schools Network through a subscription service at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
