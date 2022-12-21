NEWLAND — Coming off a 3-8 campaign in 2022, Avery County High School Varsity Football and head coach Ethan Farmer released the team’s 2023 fall varsity football schedule last week, which features a similar conference slate to the recently completed season but features a pair of different opponents from the 2022 lineup.
For the non-conference portion of its 2023 schedule, Avery will open its second season with Farmer at the helm on Friday, Aug. 18, with a home contest against Cherryville. Each home contest during the season will include a theme of the evening, with the matchup with the Ironmen serving as Viking Night, where Avery athletes past and present are celebrated. Cherryville defeated Avery 14-0 in Cherryville in 2022.
The following week, Friday, Aug. 25, brings the first of Avery’s two “new” opponents, though the foe is extremely familiar. Returning to the Vikings’ schedule is border rival Watauga. The teams battled for many years from 1972 through the last meeting between the schools, a 58-7 win by Watauga in Boone in 2018. Former head coach Mac Bryan opted not to renew the rivalry for the 2019 season, but the Pioneers will return to the Avery schedule in 2023, with a matchup at Jack Groce Stadium.
Avery will make its second road trip in as many weeks the following Friday, Sept. 1, as the Vikings will travel to take on the Yellow Jackets of Bessemer City High School. The schools last faced off on the gridiron in the opening round of the 2013 state football playoffs, when the Vikings earned a 36-21 victory at MacDonald Stadium. The teams met on two other occasions, both in the state playoffs, with Bessemer City earning a 33-9 victory in 2009 in the first round of the state playoffs, and Avery returning the favor the following season in 2010 by defeating the Yellow Jackets 42-20 at MacDonald Stadium in the first round of that season’s state playoffs.
On Friday, Sept. 8, Avery welcomes former head coach Darrell Brewer and his McDowell Titans to town, as the Vikings will celebrate Military/First Responder Night at MacDonald Stadium. McDowell defeated Avery in Marion in 2022 by a 46-21 final score.
To open its Western Highlands Conference schedule, the Vikings will make the long road trip to Transylvania County to take on the Rosman Tigers on Friday, Sept. 15. The trip will mark Avery’s second varsity football trip to Rosman, having defeated the Tigers 58-12 for Avery’s only win in the 2021 season, followed by a 51-13 win in the matchup with the club at MacDonald Stadium this past season.
The next week, on Friday, Sept. 22, the Vikings will welcome defending Western Highlands Conference champion and state 1A semifinalist Draughn to MacDonald Stadium for Homecoming on The Mountain. Draughn defeated Avery 57-7 in Valdese this past season.
Avery will have its bye week on Friday, Sept. 29, and will return to action the following Friday, Oct. 6, when it will welcome Mountain Heritage to town. The evening will serve as the school’s “Pink Out” night in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Heritage defeated Avery 16-0 in Burnsville this past fall season.
The Vikings will hit the road for the first time in a month when it travels down Hwy. 19E to Madison County on October 13 to take on the Madison Patriots. Madison played its 2022 home schedule at Mars Hill University due to the condemnation of the school’s football stadium home bleachers, but it is anticipated that the Patriots will return to its campus for home games in 2023. Avery defeated Madison 38-35 in an offensive shootout at MacDonald Stadium in 2022.
Avery will welcome the Owen Warhorses to Newland on Friday, Oct. 20, in the Vikings’ home finale. The Big Red will honor its fall sports seniors for Senior Night on that evening. Avery defeated Owen 45-35 in Swannanoa for its third and final victory of the 2022 season last October.
On October 27, Avery will make the short road trip to Memorial Stadium in Ledger, where the Vikings will take on the Mitchell Mountaineers in the annual Avery Journal-Times Border Battle Classic. The Vikings were upended by a 49-11 final score to the Mountaineers in November, and the Mountaineers advanced to the second round of the 1A state playoffs before falling to conference foe Draughn.
Should the Vikings qualify for the 1A state football playoffs following the season, the opening round will be played on Friday, Nov. 3.
Wilkes Central and Hampton (Tenn.), schools Avery faced during the 2022 season, are not included on the 2023 schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.