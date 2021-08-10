NEWLAND — With the opening week of the high school football season a little more than one week away, the Avery Vikings have been putting in the work on a consistent basis to improve upon its 2-3 record this past spring.
As the COVID-19 pandemic affected numerous sports across the high school athletic landscape over the past 17 months, one of the sports to experience the most significant change and impact has been the sport of football. With a 2020 regular season delayed by six months in North Carolina, the Vikings were forced to spend its fair share of days on the practice field in sub-freezing temperatures. Once the season concluded in April, the program then was forced to begin preparations for this fall’s campaign at an accelerated pace. Gone were the customary winter weight room opportunities, spring practice days, camps and a full complement of 7-on-7s. Instead, the Vikings, as with all of the teams in North Carolina, were compelled to hit the ground running to ready the squad for the heat of August Friday nights.
Regardless of the current state of the pandemic, Avery head football coach Mac Bryan acknowledges that its effects have been a detriment in preparation for this approaching season.
“I think that the way that things were set up last year and backing football up and other sports up and putting us in the winter time like that, yeah, I think you’ve had an effect. I really do,” Bryan said. “I think a lot of kids missed a lot of June because of other sports that were still going on. As you know a lot of state championships and state meets and things like that didn’t end until the end of June. So I think we lost some kids in the month of June, which is a critical month in a football program. June and July are critical.”
With North Carolina being the only state in the Southeast that moved its football season to the spring in response to the virus, Bryan noted that from a football perspective it hasn’t been the easiest scenario to navigate and negotiate, but that it’s also possible that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association should not be completely at fault when it came to that decision.
“It’s hard to judge the Association over this past year with everything that was going on COVID,” Bryan said. “Now I totally disagreed with moving football to the winter. I disagreed the entire time. I thought it was ridiculous. Nobody around us in the South did that, but I’m not going to criticize the Association all the way on that, because I’m not sure that that decision wasn’t taken out of their hands by the government.”
Among other concerns the coach addressed leading into this season was the compacted schedule and lack of down time which may contribute to whether a player decides to want to get back onto the field and in the weight room in such a short period of time between seasons.
“We lift all winter long, and when spring ball hits, to us it’s football season from there until December. We’ve not had that because we didn’t have spring practice, naturally, because we’d just got done playing,” Bryan explained. “Then you go into June and lose a lot of people to other sports. Some kids, then, haven’t had a break since February, and I think we lost some kids sometime in July because they hadn’t had any time off.”
A new wrinkle to Avery Football, and the Western Highlands Conference, this season will be the restructuring of the junior varsity football program. In response to a decline in numbers of players in schools throughout the conference to field junior varsity teams, the conference has opted to play a conference-only schedule that will follow what many equate to a junior high school model, as 7th, 8th and 9th grade players will be eligible to play at the junior varsity level, with 10th through 12th graders playing at the varsity level. Avery is slated to play its first JV contest on August 26.
“It’s going to be interesting. The way this thing is structured, ninth graders, eighth graders and seventh graders can play JV now. With the seventh graders, we’ll have the option that any of those that aren’t physically ready to play can still play in the youth league. We’re just going to have to see how this shakes out over these couple of weeks to see how our numbers are like, and then make some decisions,” Bryan said. “We may keep all seventh graders up, or we may move a few back down, only if that’s in their best interest. There’s no point in putting a kid in a situation where they can’t physically compete. We can’t play outside of our conference because of this model, because the only other conference around anywhere (playing this model) is the Smoky Mountain Conference, and we can’t play seventh and eighth graders against 10th graders.”
According to Bryan, the junior high model was used for many years in the past, and the benefits of moving to the system include trying to increase participation.
“Basically, I think there were at least three or four of us in the conference, including us, who were struggling to put a JV team on the field. And so by looking at this, the conference thought process was maybe this will add to the number where we can play eight JV games and everybody can produce a JV team,” Bryan noted. “I’m not sure initially if it’s going to make a great impact, but I think over time it will. There’s about half the teams in the conference facing the same problem we are. The problem is not just ‘Do you have 15 or 16 people?’ It’s ‘Do you have the right positions? Can you make it work?’ The problem you run into with the numbers game is you’ve got to have enough people to make it viable to play.”
As with many smaller rural school that play football, the number of players on the roster is a major factor that contributes to a team’s sustained success. Bryan stressed the significance of extended commitment to encouraging an ever-increasing total of players, both younger and older students, to building the Vikings into a traditional gridiron power once again.
“What we need for people to understand, and this is for players but also for parents and everybody else, people need to understand that football cannot be won starting August 2. It is a year round thing. Now you don’t have to play football year round, but you’ve got to lift year round, and you’ve got to be in spring practice, and then you got to be in the summer program, because that’s the only way you’re going to be competitive in a conference like ours,” Bryan said. “Any conference that’s worth anything, and if we’re trying to compete through the state level, you’ve got to be committed year round. Right now, we’re only asking about two and a half, three hours a day in the mornings during the summertime. That’s not a lot. And we need everybody involved that can possibly be involved right now, and consistently our biggest problem is simply numbers.”
Bryan’s Vikings are in action this week with a home scrimmage at MacDonald Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with North Wilkes, Cloudland, Thomas Jefferson, and Central Davidson. The scrimmage will be run similarly to a 7-on-7, with each team having four 25-minute sessions. At 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 14, the Vikings travel to Ronda to practice and scrimmage with the East Wilkes Cardinals. Avery’s regular season opener will be at MacDonald Stadium the following Friday, Aug. 20, with the Big Red hosting Cherryville at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.