ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Avery Football took the field for its first competitive action against an opponent in the Ethan Farmer era, as the Vikings traveled to Happy Valley (Tenn.) High School for a 7-on-7 with the host Warriors and West Greene High School on Tuesday, June 14.
Efforting to stay hydrated in weather with heat indices in the mid-90s, Avery put together several strong drives offensively, while on defense, its younger underclassmen showed experience and the guile of senior veteran players.
“I would say it was a busy week for our guys,” Farmer said of the week that included both the 7-on-7 and the Jr. Vikings Football Camp. “It was tough, but at the same time, our varsity kids were able to push through it. We had a fun week, just being able to go out and compete and have fun at 7-on-7. I was really pleased with our guys. That’s the first 7-on-7 for this for this upcoming year, and I thought our guys showed a lot of intensity. I feel like our guys definitely showed a lot of character, being able to adjust with adversity as well, because of how hot and humid it was in Tennessee. But our guys definitely pushed through it, and it didn’t seem to faze them. They were just wanting to get back and have fun, and that’s what the football game is about, being able to get back to having fun and being able to compete.”
Although the measure of a team is often gauged on wins and losses, and will be the case once the ball is teed up in August, the summer 7-on-7 season and scrimmages give coaches ample opportunity to evaluate players and positions, as well as assess a club’s strengths and weaknesses. For the 2022 Vikings, who enter the campaign with a first-year head coach and several new faces on the coaching staff, the next two months should prove more crucial than most, as the team seeks to jell and learn together as it works to find a collective identity and mentality.
“For us, building that chemistry was our biggest thing, and also getting our younger guys ready for Friday nights as well,” Farmer explained. “Our younger guys got more reps (at 7-on-7) than our older guys did. But just as a whole, as a team, I think that getting reps and getting the timing down (is key), being able to see different coverages and also to being able to see different personnels.”
Farmer noted that his younger players, notably underclassmen, on the defensive side of the football impressed him with how they have come along in the early going during the offseason spring practices and the first 7-on-7 outing.
“I thought that the 7-on-7 would definitely be able to help us out offensively and defensively just for our back end kids, like our linebackers and our safeties. It obviously helps our wide receivers and quarterbacks and running backs as well,” Farmer said. “Our kids definitely need to see some different looks, but also, too, we just need to get our young guys more reps and be able to have everybody communicate more. And that’s what I think the 7-on-7s are about as well.”
This week, the Vikings compete in a second 7-on-7 outing, a four-team affair in Marion, where the Vikings will travel to share the field with longtime former Avery head coach Darrell Brewer and his McDowell Titans. East Rutherford and Kings Mountain will also join the Vikings at McDowell for the 7-on-7 on Wednesday, June 22.
“This is just another opportunity for us to see where we are just being able to get our kids on the same page. We wish that it was 11-on-11, but being the timeframe we’re going to be able to get some extra work,” Farmer noted. “We’ll be seeing Brewer during the season, so for us right now, being able to go to this next 7-on-7, it’s another opportunity for us to be able to get better, to capitalize on some different things that we may see in the future.”
While the skill positions participate in 7-on-7 events, the offensive and defensive lines also are remaining competitive in the weight room, as Farmer explained that the linemen are putting in time in the weight room with their lifts, strengthening themselves for the toll that a 10-game season over 11 weeks, not counting postseason, will take on a player.
“When our kids are at the 7-on 7, our linemen normally will come in and they’ll get a lift, either before or after, and then they go through their agility stuff and different things of that nature. Our skill guys are not the only ones working,” Farmer added. “The linemen are definitely taking leadership of that, to be able to come in with a coach and being able to get work in as well, because they don’t have the days off.”
Due to the continued renovations taking place at MacDonald Stadium to the field, the track and the stadium lights, the field continues to be off-limits and unavailable for the next few weeks. Farmer said the Vikings tentatively have a home 7-on-7 scheduled for July 21 and hopes the project will be complete by that time. He also shared that there is excitement within the program over the new synthetic turf installation and lighting that will brighten the field on Friday nights this fall as his team looks to bring an exciting product to the gridiron come August.
“I think it’ll make a good difference. I mean, the kids have already seen it before school let out and while we would have spring practice, as well as over the summer. The kids definitely would glance down (from the practice field) and see it, and are definitely excited,” Farmer said. “We’re hoping that this fall we will have more support in the community on Friday nights for sure. I think it’s gonna be part of the excitement into this upcoming year, and we are looking forward to having more community support about this team. Overall, I know I’m excited. I’m getting chills talking about it. Our kids are definitely excited. I know the coaches are excited, and we hope that the community is excited. For now, though, we’re just taking one practice and one game at a time, and just want be able to move forward and improve.”
