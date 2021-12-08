NEWLAND — Avery Vikings Football had much to celebrate during its annual postseason banquet, held on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Avery High School cafeteria. The event, organized through the Avery Quarterback Club, featured a buffet-style meal for players, coaches, families and supporters of the program for a time of fellowship together, while members of the Vikings were recognized following the meal for excellence in execution on the gridiron during the recently concluded football season.
Avery Head Coach Mac Bryan addressed the audience to open the program, thanking the individuals who helped the program throughout the year and organized the day’s meal and activities.
“I appreciate the Quarterback Club for all they’ve done to set this up, to providing the meal and everything else that they do,” Bryan said. “We’re not able to function without the things that the Quarterback Club does.”
Bryan went on to briefly recap the 2021 fall season, the second season played by the Big Red during the 2021 calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since the start of the 2020 season was delayed until last February.
“The results and the won/loss record wasn’t what we were looking for. We understand that. But seniors, we hung in there, we kept on playing hard,” Bryan explained. “I thought our effort was really good. We played a lot of young people and besides not just playing some freshmen, we played some very inexperienced sophomores and juniors at times, and I saw growth through the course of the year. We were in basically every game that we played this season. There were at least six or seven games where we were in the fourth quarter and we had an opportunity to win, and we just didn’t get that done. But that wasn’t due to our not playing hard that it didn’t happen.”
Bryan applauded his team for the growth that he saw in them during the course of the season and for the work they put in to improving with each practice and every game.
“We showed some growth, and we have some youth coming up for next year that has gained some experience now, so there are brighter days ahead. I really appreciate what our seniors did for us this year, and the next step for you young guys is that yearlong commitment that we’ve been talking about,” Bryan noted. “The seniors who have been with me for four years have seen that, and I hope that you’re able to pass that on to the younger players, how it’s about what you do now until the time that we play in August. It’s not about what happens in late August, but what happens now until late August; how hard you want to lift, spring practices, summer practices, all those things make the difference when teams are winning games when no one is watching. That’s when you win the games, not on Friday night, and the more numbers that we get, the better off that we’ll be.”
The Viking coaching staff, including Bryan and assistant coaches Sherman Andrews and Mike Shook, doled out the awards for individual players for feats of excellence during the season. Each Viking player received a certificate of recognition for their role as a member of this year’s team, while Avery’s senior football players, Mason Thomas, Aiden Russell, Lane Hoilman, Adrian Shook, Dakota Hoilman, Zach Vance, John Lee, J’Leyn Hoilman, and Levi Andrews, were honored with autographed footballs courtesy of the Avery Quarterback Club.
Bryan then recognized the four members of the Players Council, Levi Andrews, Logan Gilliam, Chad Giarrusso and Dakota Hoilman, who were bestowed the honor of permanent team captains following the season’s end.
A trio of Vikings, Elijah Holtsclaw, Levi Andrews, and Chad Giarrusso, were recognized as All-Western Highlands Conference players for their performance on the field in the fall 2021 season. Giarrusso was also recognized by the league as its Special Teams Player of the Year.
Additional players who excelled in the Vikings’ strength program were also honored with plaques denoting their achievements in the weight room. A trio of players, Levi Andrews, Lane Hoilman and Zach Vance, were honored as Iron Vikings, indicative of players who accumulated a combined max total of 900 to 1,100 pounds in the strength disciplines of bench press, hang clean and squat. Coaches also recognized Super Vikings players J’Leyn Hoilman and Chad Giarrusso, who each exceeded the 1,100-pound mark in the trio of disciplines.
Bryan then introduced a number of program awards that were determined by the staff for players who provided exceedingly excellent effort this season. Two Coaches Awards were awarded to seniors Dakota Hoilman and Logan Gilliam for improvement and intangibles they brought to the team this season. A pair of Newcomer of the Year awards were bestowed upon Grayson Hoilman and Dawson Nunley.
The team Defensive Most Valuable Player Award was awarded to Lane Hoilman, while the team Offensive Most Valuable Player awards went to Elijah Holtsclaw and Will Stanford, and Avery’s Special Teams Player of the Year was awarded to Chad Giarrusso.
The final award of the evening was the team Most Valuable Player award, which was presented to Levi Andrews, whom Bryan noted was an All-Conference defensive end and linebacker, was backside protector as left tackle on the offensive line, led the conference in tackles and who, according to Bryan, had amassed more tackles based on MaxPreps statistics than any player in the nation.
Avery will lose a number of key contributors but will return a young but experienced nucleus at skill positions and in the trenches with goals of competing for Western Highlands Conference glory in 2022.
