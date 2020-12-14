NEWLAND — Avery High School Cross Country traveled to Madison County High School on Dec. 10 to compete against Mitchell and Madison in a tri-meet. Both girls and boys teams took first place overall. Top male finishers included Jeremiah Clark who placed third, Parker Gautier finishing fourth and Noah Holtzclaw placing fifth overall. John Gragg, Keigan Coleman, Ben Jordan, Zack Greer and Blake Krege also ran as part of the Avery boys squad.
Avery High's Josie Naumowich claimed first place in the race for the girls. Kathryn Haas finished directly behind in second place, while Brook Cheuvront placed fourth overall. Other female runners for Avery included Penelope Brocco and Lily Perez.
Avery's CC team also traveled to R-S Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 12, to compete against West Lincoln and Polk County. The entire Avery boys team completed the course with times under 22 minutes. Leading the Avery contingent was Jeremiah Clark with a time of 20:54. Other male runners were Ben Jordan, Blake Krege, Keigan Coleman and John Gragg.
Josie Naumowich won first place again at RS- Central with a time of 21:47. Kathryn Haas finished a close second place with a time of 22:10. Other girl runners included Brook Cheuvront, Abby Miller, Dayla Young and Meadow Cheuvront.
The team is coached by April Cheuvront, and hopes to get two additional meets scheduled before Christmas break, but weather and COVID quarantines may not allow this to happen. The Western Highlands Conference meet is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021, at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.
