COLUMBUS — Avery High Cross Country Team started off the year for fall prep sports with a three-team conference race against Polk and Mtn Heritage on Monday, Nov 16, at Polk County High School. It had been nine months since any ACHS athletic event took place due to COVID with the cancellation of sports last spring and earlier this fall.
The boys team finished second overall, scoring just points behind Polk County. Freshman Noah Holtzclaw had a great fourth-place finish alongside teammate Parker Gautier with a fifth-place finish.
Other Avery runners included Blake Krege, Jeremiah Clark, Zack Greer, Ben Jordan and Ryan Edmonds.
The Avery girls team also finished second overall, scoring just points behind Polk County.
Freshman Kathryn Haas captured first place, while teammate Josie Naumowich finished an impressive third place. Other Avery runners included Dayla Young, Abby Miller and Brook Cheuvront.
Congratulations to these student athletes on a tremendous opening race of the season. The team will travel to Madison County on Monday, Nov. 23, for its next meet.
