BOONE — The Avery Vikings cross country team opened its 2021 fall season at nearby Watauga High School, hosts for the Pioneer Clash of the Classes on Saturday, Aug. 21. The following are results of Viking finishers within each competing division.
9th GRADE GIRLS
West Forsyth’s Lulu Serang crossed the finish line first for the 2-mile race, in 13:10, ahead of 39 other runners. She was followed by Daniel Boone High School’s Kerigan Lewis, finishing in 13:29. Avery’s Maddy Barrett placed 17th to lead Avery runners, finishing in a time of 16:32. Teammate Lydia Crosby placed 28th in the event with a time of 18:42 The 40 competitors included athletes from Watauga, West Forsyth, Daniel Boone, Asheville, Lake Norman, Millennium Charter Academy, Elizabethton, West Cabarrus, R-S-Central, Providence Academy, Alexander Central, and Chase HS.
9th GRADE BOYS
Joey Wells from Ardrey Kell captured top honors in 11:12, well ahead of second place Will Bradbury of Watauga (11:57). Avery’s Owen Ward was the highest placing Viking, taking 31st in a time of 14:08. Teammate Aaron Calvert placed 40th in a time of 16:15, with Dillon Dribble finished directly behind Calvert in 41st (16:19).
With 57 boys competing, this was the largest field of the day. Schools represented included Watauga, Ardrey Kell, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, Elizabethton, West Forsyth, R-S Central, Alexander Central, West Stokes, Greensboro Home School, Providence Academy, West Cabarrus, and Chase.
10th GRADE GIRLS
Asheville’s Natalie Nery took first in the two-mile race, in 12:36, closely followed by Watauga’s Rachel Cathey (12:43) and West Forsyth’s Lillian Douglass (12:46). Avery’s Kathryn Hass was the highest placing Viking, earning a 15th place finish in a time of 15:00. Teammates Kayla Young (19:05) placed 38th and Meadow Cheuvront (19:30) placed 42nd. Forty-nine girls competed, including from Watauga, Asheville, West Forsyth, Ardrey Kell, Lake Norman, R-S- Central, Daniel Boone, West Cabarrus, Alexander Central, Elizabethton, University School of Johnson City, and Providence Academy.
10th GRADE BOYS
Watauga’s Wesley Coatney finished the 2-mile course in 11:38 to capture first place in the class, followed by Lake Norman sophomore Jaiden McClure (11:43) and Elizabethton’s Max Garner (11:52).
Avery’s Noah Holtsclaw was high Viking finisher, placing 27th (13:47), with Carter White finishing in a time of 18:14. A total of 48 athletes competed in the event, including runners from Watauga, Lake Norman, Elizabethton, West Forsyth, University School of Johnson City, West Cabarrus, Ardrey Kell, Providence Academy, Alexander Central, R-S- Central, Daniel Boone, and Greensboro Home School.
11th GRADE GIRLS
Avery’s Kendall Clark was the only Viking competing in the 11th grade female division, placing 37th overall with a time of 21:56. Madeline Stohlberg of Lake Norman placed first overall in a time of 12:32. Schools represented in the class included Watauga, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, Ardrey Kell, West Forsyth, Asheville, University School of Johnson City, Providence Academy, Elizabethton, R-S Central, Alexander Central, West Stokes, and Greensboro Home School.
11th GRADE BOYS
Avery’s Ayden Ray was the top Avery placer out of 52 juniors running in the 11th grade boys division, finishing 27th in a time of 13:33. Teammate Blake Krege placed 43rd in a time of 15:13.
Lake Norman’s Miller Brannen took the top spot in 10:59, although Daniel Boone’s Alexander Quackenbush was credited with the identical time and Lake Norman’s Logan Dingman was a second behind the top finishers in 11:00. Schools represented in this class included a diverse group, including Watauga, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, West Forsyth, R-S Central, Ardrey Kell, West Stokes, Chase, Providence Academy, Alexander Central, Elizabethton, Greensboro Home School, Millennium Charter Academy and Chase.
12th GRADE GIRLS
West Forsyth took the top three spots in this division, led by Taylar White’s time of 12:48 and Blair Newsome in 12:56. Avery’s Brook Cheuvront placed 14th as Avery’s top finisher, finishing in a time of 14:19. Teammate Josie Naumowich finished 26th in a time of 16:32. Among the 40 athletes competing, schools represented included Watauga, West Forsyth, Ardrey Kell, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, Elizabethton, Providence Academy, Asheville, Greensboro Home School, University School of Johnson City, Alexander Central, R-S Central, West Stokes and West Cabarrus.
12th GRADE BOYS
Daniel Boone’s Levi Streeval blazed through the 2-mile course with the best time of the day, in 10:06. He was followed by Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeney in 10:10. Seven different schools were represented in the top 10 of this field that included 42 boys competing. Jeremiah Clark was the lone Avery placer in the division, coming home 37th in a time of 14:18.
Schools represented included Watauga, Daniel Boone, Lake Norman, Ardrey Kell, R-S Central, Providence Academy, West Forsyth, Alexander Central, Greensboro Home School, Millennium Charter Academy, West Cabarrus and Chase.
