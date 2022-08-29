The Avery cross country team at the recent Watauga meet. Pictured from left are Coach April Cheuvront, Kaydence Menifee, Kendall Clark, Addi Fitzpatrick, Lydia Crosby, Kathryn Haas, Meadow Cheuvront, Ayden Ray, Dayla Young, Carter White, Blake Krege, Conner Laws, Noah Holtsclaw, Ben Jordan, Trip Markland, Aaron Williams, Ryan Ingam, Owen Ward, Aaron Calvert, Dillon Dibble, Zoe Carpenter, Addison Holtsclaw, Madden Lorraine and Asencion Barajas
Photo courtesy April Cheuvront
Avery High School runners competed last weekend at the WNC Carnival Meet. Pictured are Madden Lorraine, Dillon Dibble, Coach Bing Crosby, Ben Jordan, Owen Ward, Addison Holtsclaw, Dayla Young, Meadow Cheuvront, Kathryn Haas, Ayden Ray, Trip Markland, Aaron Williams, Asencion Barajas, Noah Holtsclaw, Carter White, Lydia Crosby, Blake Krege, Addi Fitzpatrick, Zoe Carpenter, Kaydence Menifee and Coach April Cheuvront.
Owen Ward modeling the the “Riley Howell” Honoree Service Award. He and teammate Kendall Clark were awarded the shirts for their community service work and care for the environment.
NEWLAND — The Avery High School Cross Country team started the 2022 season with the “Clash of the Classes” race at Watauga High School on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 23 Avery runners ran against other teams’ runners in their respective grade level class for a 2-mile opening season race.
AHS junior Kathryn Haas was awarded a medal for finishing ninth with a time of 13:44. Freshman Zoe Carpenter finished with a time of 16:31 and Sophomore Lydia Crosby with a time of 16:36. The top three times for the Avery men’s team were senior Asencion Barajas (12:33), Sophomore Owen Ward (13:06), and Noah Holtsclaw (13:09).
On Saturday Aug. 27, the Viking runners traveled to Hendersonville to run in the season opener of the WNC Carnival. All of Avery’s runners improved from their 2021 times. The top three Avery male finishers were Owen Ward (19:26), Asencion Barajas (19:27) and Ben Jordan (20:25), while the top three Avery female finishers were Kathryn Haas (21:38), Zoe Carpenter (24:43) and Addie Fitzpatrick (25:19).
Owen Ward and Kendall Clark were awarded the “Riley Howell” Honoree Service Award for their commitment to community service and care for the environment. Riley Howell was a former TC Roberson High School cross country team member who died in an act of gun violence at UNC-Charlotte while protecting others.
