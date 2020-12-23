MARSHALL — Avery cross country journeyed to Madison on Dec. 15 for a successful tri-meet with host Madison and Mountain Heritage, turning in a number of strong individual and team performances.
In boys action, Nolan Little of Madison posted the best time in the 5K event, finishing with a time of 23:57.71. Avery runners comprised the next four finishers and seven of the top nine finishers of the event, however, as John Gragg placed second with a time of 25:38.29, Parker Gautier placed third with a time of 26:01.79, and Jeremiah Clark placed fourth with a time of 26:23.08. Teammate Noah Holtzclaw placed sixth in a time of 26:51.96, Keigan Coleman placed seventh with a time of 27:43.15, Ben Jordan finished eighth with a time of 27:52.45, and Blake Krege finished ninth with a time of 27:56.99.12. Zack Greer rounded up the Viking contingent with a time of 28:25.82.
In the girls race, Lady Vikings took each of the top three places atop the podium. Josie Naumowich continued her strong fall season with a first-place finish, completing the course in a time of 26.05.89. Teammate Kathryn Haas placed just behind Naumowich in a time of 26:13.18, while Keila Clark placed third with a time of 32:03.17.
Penelope Brocco earned a fifth-place finish in a time of 36:17.06, and teammate Darla Young placed seventh for the Big Red with a time of 37:58.22.
Avery was scheduled to travel to Polk County on Monday, Dec. 21, for the Western Highlands Conference meet, but due to coronavirus concerns the team was unable to compete at the event.
