2021 XC team

The 2021 Avery Cross Country team. Pictured on the front row from left are Josie Naumowich, Addie Fitzpatrick, Madden Lorraine, Kendall Clark, Meadow Cheuvront, Kathyrn Haas, Brook Cheuvront, Dayla Young, Lydia Crosby and Maddy Barrett. Pictured on the back row from left are April Cheuvront, Owen Ward, Ryan Ingham, Ethan Shell, Carter White, Ayden Ray, Noah Holtsclaw, Ben Jordan, Blake Krege, Aaron Calvert and Laura Burchette.

 Photo by Chantae Hoilman

BRYSON CITY — The Avery Cross Country team competed in the Western Regional XC Meet on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Bryson City against 17 other schools in the region.

Owen Ward had the fastest time of the Avery boys team in four years with a time of 18:29. Other Avery boys competing were Ethan Shell, Ben Jordan, Noah Holtsclaw, Ryan Ingham and Blake Krege.

The girls team placed third overall and will advance to the state championships. Kathyrn Haas placed fifth with a time of 20:12, and Brook Cheuvront finished sixth with a time of 20:23. Josie Naumowich, Addie Fitizipatrick, Madden Lorraine, Lydia Crosby and Maddy Barrett will also represent Avery at the NCHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Currently, the Avery girls team is placed third in the state from the placement times posted on MileSplit at the Regionals across the state last weekend.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.