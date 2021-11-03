BRYSON CITY — The Avery Cross Country team competed in the Western Regional XC Meet on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Bryson City against 17 other schools in the region.
Owen Ward had the fastest time of the Avery boys team in four years with a time of 18:29. Other Avery boys competing were Ethan Shell, Ben Jordan, Noah Holtsclaw, Ryan Ingham and Blake Krege.
The girls team placed third overall and will advance to the state championships. Kathyrn Haas placed fifth with a time of 20:12, and Brook Cheuvront finished sixth with a time of 20:23. Josie Naumowich, Addie Fitizipatrick, Madden Lorraine, Lydia Crosby and Maddy Barrett will also represent Avery at the NCHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Currently, the Avery girls team is placed third in the state from the placement times posted on MileSplit at the Regionals across the state last weekend.
