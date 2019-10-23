MARSHALL — The Avery County Cross Country team had one of its best showings in recent seasons at the Patriot Invitational at Madison on Oct. 15.
Both teams captured the top spot with wins over Mountain Heritage, Mitchell and host Madison.
Parker Gautier led the way on the boys’ side as he finished first overall, while Jeremiah Clark also medaled in third place. Keegan Coleman finished in fourth place.
Braxton Buchanan rounded out the top five for the Vikings, while Blake Krege ran to a sixth-place finish.
On the girls’ side, Josie Naumowich led the Viking charge with a second-place finish. Brook Chevront finished just outside the top five as she finished sixth, while Lily Perez ended the event in 10th.
Kendall Clark tallied an 11th-place finish, while Ellie Barnette came in 16th.
Penelope Brocco, Mikayla Silver, Taylor Page and Tiffany Brocco also had strong showings for the Lady Vikings.
Both cross country teams are set to compete in the Western Highlands Conference Championships on Oct. 24 at Montreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.