HENDERSONVILLE — The Avery cross country team traveled to Jackson Park in Hendersonville on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to participate in the 2020 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference meet.
The Avery girls and boys teams both finished in third place overall, and crossed the finish line in second place among 1A teams to secure a qualifying spot at the upcoming Regional Meet.
Owen High School finished in first place, with Polk County finishing as runner-up. Other 2A teams participating were Madison High School and Mtn Heritage. Other 1A teams participating included Mitchell, and there were 30 women and 30 men runners total.
Avery High School had three girls finish in the top 10, earning the title of All-Conference. Freshman Kathryn Haas was awarded a medal for an impressive third-place finish with a time of 22:14. Teammate Josie Naumowich placed sixth overall with a time of 23:01, while teammate Brook Cheuvront brought home a seventh-place finish with a time of 23:21.
Both the girls and boys teams will travel to the the Western Regional cross country meet coming up on January 16 at Kituwah Mound in Cherokee.
