BLOWING ROCK — Avery County Special Olympics skiers headed to Appalachian Ski Mtn. to shred some powder and hone their skills on Monday, Jan. 23.
Previously, the skiers competed in the Winter Games, a two-day event which has not taken place since the winter of 2020. Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, no competitions have occurred. This year, the Winter Games have been replaced with the Southeast Regional Games.
Barbara Holdcroft, coordinator for the Avery County Special Olympics, said that since she and her husband, Kirk Holdcroft, have been unable to attend the 3-day competition due to scheduling conflicts, the training sessions have been the athletes’ main source of slope time.
Although some athletes might be disappointed in the lack of competition, Holdcroft said it was a great opportunity for her daughter, Katie Holdcroft, and athlete Neal Graham to get more time on the slopes.
“I think it’s been a really good experience in getting them to understand how their skis work,” Holdcroft said.
Since the group trains on Mondays, Holdcroft said they usually have the slopes for the most part all to themselves. When they used to compete in competitions, Appalachian Ski Mtn. would still be open for regular business. This past session, Graham was able to work one-on-one with an instructor provided by the mountain.
Due to the small number of participants in Avery County, forming team sports is difficult. Holdcroft said that “little by little” they are increasing their numbers. Without a team, sports played in teams become “skills” and can be competed with individually.
In addition to skiing, Avery County Special Olympics provides track and field, softball skills, swimming, basketball skills and bocce ball.
