NEWLAND — The court at the Avery County Parks and Recreation Rock Gym was filled with the squeaking of tennis shoes and laughter of kids as the Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp returned after a year off from COVID-19.
Returning for its 38th year, the camp invited elementary and middle school students to practice with Avery County legend of NC State University and Olympic fame, Tommy Burleson.
While the camp is named after him, Burleson does not operate the camp alone.
Throughout the week Burleson called upon friends of his from the basketball community, from area students to serve as camp counselors and trainers to the likes of guest speakers and instructors that included 1983 NCAA champion guard and NC State legend Dereck Whittenburg and former Wolfpack teammate and fellow 1974 NCAA champion David Thompson, as well as retired basketball player-turned guidance counselor and Abraham Lincoln impersonator Lew Welge.
Each of the men provided their own perspective, advice and encouragement to young players, underlining Burleson’s overlying message of the importance of hard work and dedication learned through basketball which can impact all aspects of young athletes’ lives.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service project which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
