CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association presented special awards at the virtual regional meetings that were completed on October 5.
Commissioner Que Tucker and Assistant Commissioner Tra Waters presented both the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards and the Special Person awards to recipients in each region.
The Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards, named for the Association’s late, longtime Executive Director, are given per region and go to a person with at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics who is still active in the field and has regularly gone “above and beyond” the call of duty at both the local and the state level. The Special Person award is similar but may go to a contributor to the NCHSAA who is not directly in coaching or education.
Receiving the Adams Distinguished Service Award for NCHSAA Region 2 is Avery County native Jimmy Fletcher. Fletcher, who currently serves as athletic director at West Brunswick High School, was born and raised in Avery County and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, obtaining his master’s degree in Counselor Education. While there, he played football on scholarship and then became a graduate assistant football coach.
After college, he became a counselor and assistant football coach at Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro. In 1992, he moved to Rockingham, NC and became the offensive coordinator at Richmond Senior High School, where he was also the dropout prevention counselor. After a move to East Tennessee State University where he was an assistant football coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator, Fletcher took the head football coaching position at West Brunswick High School in 2003.
In 2013, Fletcher was named Athletic Director at West Brunswick. He has numerous awards, including being named Coach of the Year in track at West Brunswick and golf at Wilkes Central. Since becoming Athletic Director, with the help of the athletic booster club, Fletcher has facilitated the purchase and installation of a turf field, establishing a West Brunswick Hall of Fame, and has overseen the building of a new baseball/softball building complex, a covered outdoor sports building, and a new fieldhouse for all sports.
Fletcher has received the Athletic Directors of Excellence award by the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association. He is a member of the NIAAA and has earned his CAA credentials and is working towards CMAA credentials. He serves on the board of the NCCA.
