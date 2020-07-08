Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies held a Low Gross/Low Net (throw out two worst holes).
Top placers in the Red Flight were Andrea Thurn (68-low gross) and Carol Cooley (55-low net). Cathy Angella placed second low net with a score of 56, while Sheila Divvens placed third with a low net score of 58.
The low scorers in the Gold Flight was Judy Litt (low gross) with a 77, and Linda Owens (low net) with a 54. Second place low-net score went to Lessie Smith with a 58, while third place in low net was a three-way tie between Clary Madyda, Sondra Schimmoller and Pam Sabella, who each fired a score of 60.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
It was another beautiful Tuesday for golf along White Oak Creek on June 30. Eight members of the Mountain Glen Women's Golf Association played a modified-Nassau event. Winner for Low Net, 5 odd holes was Carol Padgett with a 29. Winner of the Low Net, 4 even holes was Gerri Emkey with a 17 and the winner of the low net nine-hole total with a score of 52 was Nancy Anderson.
Ten members of the the Mountain Glen Women 18-hole group also played a Nassau. In a modified shotgun start, Jan Dempster won the front nine with a net 36. Beth Hill won the back nine with a net 35 and the overall winner with a low net of 72 was Lynda Dowdell. Also Congratulations to Dowdell for her first hole-in-one while playing with her husband Joe at Mountain Glen. The ace was scored on Hole No. 8 and was witnessed by Mountain Glen Golf Director David Burleson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.