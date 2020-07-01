Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies held Team Two-Best-Ball-Net event on June 23.
Top placers was the team of Candace Hook, Cathy Angella, Greta Bremser and Diana Cope, with a score of 125. The grouping of Andrea Thurn, Pamela Patrick and Clara Madyda two shots back in second place with a score of 127. The triumvirate of Sharon Holloway, Greta Baumann and Lin Benza placed third in firing a score of 128, while fourth place with a score of 130 went to the foursome of Sheila Divvens, Anne Lynch, Peggy Wehunt and Pam Sabella.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Mountain Glen Women’s Golfers played an interesting game on Tuesday, June 23. The 9-hole golfers played the front nine, counting only the scores of the odd holes.
Carol Padgett was the overall winner out of six players, scoring a net 27. Nancy Anderson and Larissa Sanders tied for second place with a net 28. The game for the 18-hole players was to count only the ONES holes (holes starting with O,N,E or S). The winner of this match of six people was Helen DeMartini with a net 34, followed by Linda Hanlon with a net 37 and Pam Roth placing third with a net 40.
