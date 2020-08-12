Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and, as is women’s prerogative, changed their minds three times before settling on the game for the day. The scheduled game was “The Waltz,” a rather complicated game that requires teams of four A, B, C & D players. After an inch of rain over the previous night, and the course being cart path only, the tournament directors knew there would be lower participation so they decided to switch games with the following weeks’ game and play Garbage Day. But, as the small number of brave players (there were 16 of us) were circling up and discussing our game, Pam Roth offered for us to play “choose your best 9 holes” and that resonated with all, so we did.
Playing this format allowed for participants to pick up and declare themselves out of a hole if it was not going to be a good number. Play moved along well, even with all the walking that was required to reach the far side of the fairway on many holes.
So who won? Two birdies helped Beth Hill post a 33. Teresa Graham played well for second and Martha Serola came in third with a 36.
The nine-hole league was a smaller group also. They finished the second round of their Eclectic Tournament (two-week tournament where you only count your best score of the two.) Winning the tournament was Larissa Sanders with a 48, and second place was Elaine Strickland with a score of 51.
Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association hosted its Member-Member Tournament, with Alternate Shot Front Nine, One Best Ball Back Nine event on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Overall Low Gross Winners for the event was the duo of Sharon Holloway and Sandi St. Onge, who carded a round of 77. Overall Low Net winners was the team of Ro Nocera and Pam Sabella, who led the way with a score of 54.1.
In the tournament’s A Flight, Low Net finishers included top placer Deidre Garrand with a 61.5, with second place going to the pair of Kellie Pearson and Elaine Johnson with a score of 61.9. Peggy Wehunt and Sandy Hurd placed third in the flight with a score of 64.3, with the team of Loey Grader and Sheila Divvens placing fourth in the flight with a score of 66.3.
In the tournament’s B Flight, Low Net top finishers were the duo of Sondra Schimmoller and Diana Cope with a score of 56. The team of Pamela Patrick and Clara Madyda were runners-up with a score of 64.3. The pair of Anne Lynch and Jill McCarty finished third in the flight with a score of 67.3, and the team of Judy Litt and Linda Owens placed fourth with a score of 67.4.
