Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association hosted a Low Gross/Low Net event on Tuesday, July 28.
In the Red Flight, first place Low Gross went to Andrea Thurn with a score of 79. Top low-net honors went to Sheila Divvens (74), with second place going to Pamela Patrick and Carol Cooley (75), and fourth place finishing in a three-way tie with a score of 76 between golfers Elaine Johnson, Peggy Wehunt and Anne Lynch.
In the Gold A Flight, top low-gross scorer with a 94 was Greta Bremser. Top low-net player was Jill McCarty (71), while Linda Sandweg placed second by firing a 74 and Lessie Smith placed third with a score of 77.
In the Gold B Flight, first place in low gross scoring went to Sondra Schimmoller (97). Top low-net finisher was Linda Owens with a 70, while Diana Cope finished runner-up with a 72.
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association competed in an Eclectic Tournament over two weeks. The first round was played on July 21, the second on July 28.
The two days were about as opposite as days could be. July 21 weather-wise was one of those hot humid days that saps the energy of competitors. The second round on June 28, however, was a cool day which threatened rain all morning, but only a few drops fell by the end of the tournament.
The tournament is won by the players who have the lowest net score, counting only the lowest score of each hole between the two matches.
Frances Allen won first place of the 18 holers with a net 59. Second place went to Brenda Wetmore with a net 60. Linda Dowdell won third with a 62. Fourth place went to Helen DeMartini with a net 63, and Martha Serola came in fifth place with a net 64.
The Nine Hole golfers played a game of Low Net. Maureen Walker won first place with a net score of 35, and Elaine Strickland placed second with a net score of 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.