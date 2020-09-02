Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Mountain Glen Golf Course held its Women’s Club Championship over a two-week composite on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25. When the recent rains caused the course to be cart path only on the Aug. 18, competitors were allowed to lift, clean and place in the fairways. Beth Hill won the Championship with a 79 on the first Tuesday and an 83 on Aug. 25 for a 162/148. Low Net for the Championship Flight was won by Teresa Graham with a 171/149.
In Second Flight, Jan Dempster was the winner of low gross with a 215/163. Brenda Wetmore was the low net winner of the Second Flight with a 224/166. In the Third Flight, the Low Gross winner was Gerri Emkey with a Low gross of 120/84. Carol Padgett was the low net winner with a score of 121/85. Congratulations to all the winners.
Following the game on the 25th, all players gathered on the deck of the Clubhouse for lunch from the Mountain Glen Snack Bar. To celebrate the occasion, Larissa Sanders baked an amazing, delicious cake in the appearance of a barbecue! A short business meeting was conducted following lunch, when officers for the 2021 year were elected: Lynda Dowdell will be the President, and Martha Serola will serve as vice-president. Donna Rayburn will continue as club secretary as well as Cindy Wohlleb as treasurer. Zena Hodor and Pam Roth will continue as Tournament Directors. Kay Lafoon will step in as Membership Chair and Maureen Walker will continue as Social Chairperson.
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association has 31 members who gather to play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you are a female golfer and would like more information about joining this group, contact Lavern Chittum at (727) 542-8400.
Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association also held a two-day Ladies Golf Association Championship at Linville Land Harbor Golf Club on August 18 and 25. Both Low Gross and Net Scores were awarded prizes.
The 18-Hole Ladies Champion for 2020 is Kellie Pearson with a final two-day total of 168 as well as Medalist in first place on Day One of the Championship. Andrea Thurn is the runner-up with a low gross score of 179. The Gold Tee Champion is Sandi Hurd with a two-day low gross total of 193. In addition, Hurd and Greta Bremser tied as Medalist on the first day of the Tournament with a low gross score of 96. Greta Bremser placed as Runner Up for a low two-day gross score of 197.
The following are final two-day totals for low gross and low net flight scores:
Red Flight A
First place Low Net was Elaine Johnson (133), while Sheila Divvens placed runner-up with a score of 147.
Red Flight B
Top Low Gross finisher was Candace Hook (192), while second place (low gross) was Anne Lynch with 200. Top Low-Net honors went to Greta Baumann with 138, with Carol Cooley taking the runner-up prize with a score of 150.
Gold Flight A
Top finisher in the Gold Flight A (Low Net) was Jill McCarty with 148, while Clara Madyda was runner up with a score of (153).
Gold Flight B
First-place Low Gross finisher was Linda Owens with a score of 200, while Patti Zell finished as runner-up with a score of 206. First place Low Net went to Ro Nocera with a 150, while Diana Cope placed second with a score of 159.
