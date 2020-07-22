Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association hosted an Odd Holes, Individual Net Score event on Tuesday, July 14.
In the Red Flight, Sharon Holloway earned top honors with a score of 29, followed in second place by Loey Grader with a score of 30. Finishing in a third-place tie was Ann Lynch and Kay Brooks, who carded a 32, while Pamela Patrick finished fifth overall with a score of 33, and Cathy Angella and Andrew Thurn finished in a sixth-place tie at 34.
In the Gold Flight, Judy Litt finished on top with a score of 30, followed by Lin Benza with a score of 32, Ro Nocera finishing third with a score of 33 and a fourth-place tie at 34 with Lessie Smith, Deb Carlile, Martha Sullivan and Linda Owens.
Every two years, the LLH 18 Hole Ladies Golf Association puts on the Sadie Hawkins Tournament. Ladies invite gentlemen to play alternate shot on the front nine, and one best ball on the back nine. This year’s perfect weather provided the backdrop for another successful outing. Thanks go out to French Harvey for pairings and scoring, Mercere Collins for photography, and the co-chairs Lessie Smith and Elaine Johnson.
Winners for low gross and net scores in four flights resulted in another memorable event and fun for all. While the usual wacky banquet festivities had to be foregone this year, celebration within the safety boundaries of the current public health situation were observed by all.
Top honors as Low Gross Overall was the team of Lin Benza and Butch Smith (71) and Low Net Overall best score went to Sheila Divvens and Bill Beller (59).
In Flight One, Low Gross was won by Sharon Holloway and Clay Brooks (77), while first place Low Net went to Elaine Johnson and Kerry Hook (65), and second low net was Greta Baumann and Bob Sandweg (67).
In Flight Two, Low Gross top honors were carded by Donna Fisher and Jack Sullivan (76), with top Low Net honors going to Mo Welling and Paul Johnson (68) and second Low Net going to Sandy Hurd and Joe Whitesell (75).
In Flight Three, Low Gross top scorers were Ro Nocera and Frank Cote (78), with First Low Net earned by Jill McCarty and Victor Grassman (67) and Second Low Net won by Martha Sullivan and Doug Fisher (68).
In Flight Four, Low Gross honors went to Linda Owens and Bob Herman (78), with First Low Net to Sondra Schimmoller and Jack Hannon (62) and Second Low Net to Pat Steverding and Jerry Grader (64).
Closest to the Pin during the event on Hole No. 7 went to Linda Sandweg (5’9“) and Closest to the Pin on hole No. 11 went to Kerry Hook (seven-feet, 5.5-inches).
Highest Gross Score went to Diana Cope and Bill Scavage (94), while Highest Net Score went to Dee Humphrey and Melvin Smith (70).
Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On Tuesday, July 14, the Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association had an excellent day for their Nine-hole golf scramble.
The day was planned around a luncheon meeting after play. President Martha Solon started the morning off with a hearty welcome and instructions for the seven groups of women with a mix of 18-hole players and 9-hole players. Kathy Rimmer and David Burleson were able to get the gals off with a shotgun start at 10:15 a.m., not the usual 9:30 a.m.
Playing a scramble moves quickly and all the players finished in time for the outdoor luncheon on the deck of the Mountain Glen Clubhouse. Devon in the Snack Bar worked miracles to get all 25 individually ordered luncheons ready in time for everyone to enjoy a bit of socially distanced interaction. Resident Larissa Saunders honored us all with a beautiful and delicious bird’s milk cake adorned with a white chocolate golf ball.
President Solon held a brief meeting following lunch where items of business, including nominating committee for 2021 officers and fundraising efforts for local charities were planned.
Two teams tied for winning honors with a -1 net score. The eight winners were Kay Laffoon, Martha Solon, Brenda Wetmore, Elaine Strickland, Leslie Barry, Zena Hodor, Frances Allen and Beth Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.