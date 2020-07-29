Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
The LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association hosted an Team 123 (1 Low Net, 2 Low Net, 3 Low Net, Repeat) event on Tuesday, July 21.
Top honors went to the threesome of Sharon Holloway, Candace Hook and Debbie Carlile with a score of 121. Runners-up was the tandem of Kay Brooks, Sandi Hurd, Sondra Schimmoller and Linda Owens with a score of 124, with third place earned by the team of
Andrea Thurn, Pamela Patrick, Ro Nocera and Pam Sabella with a score of 125 and fourth place was the team of Elaine Johnson, Sara DeCarlo and Jill McCarty with a score of 127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.