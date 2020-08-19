Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
On Tuesday, August 11, 21 members of the Mountain Glen Women's Golf Association attacked the course in a competitive game called Garbage Day.
The 9-Hole league played a fierce game and enjoyed "throwing out" one high number on their scorecard and replacing it with par while the 18-Hole league "trashed" one high score on each of the sides and replaced those with par.
Winners of the 9-Hole competition were Carol Padgett in first place with a net 31, and second place was carded by Gerri Emke with a net 34. In the 18-Hole division, in first place was Lynda Dowdell with a net 61. Jean Kohler came in second with a net score of 62. Tying for third place with a net 65 were Frances Allen and Helen DeMartini, while Martha Serola and Beth Hill tied for fourth place with a net 68.
Linville Land Harbor 18-hole Ladies Golf Association
On Aug. 11, the LLH 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association held a Four-person-team, Two-Best-Ball Net contest.
Capturing first place was the team of Kellie Pearson, Candace Hook, Judy Litt and Diana Cope with a score of 120. Second place went to the foursome of Deidre Garrard, Elaine Johnson, Lin Benza and Linda Owens with a score of 122. Third-place ended in a tie with a score of 123 between the tandems of Sharon Holloway, Mo Welling, Jill McCarty and Lessie Smith, and the team of Sandie St. Onge, Carol Cooley, Anne Lynch and Pam Sabella.
