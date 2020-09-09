Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
Mountain Glen Golf Club women golfers teed off in a competition for low net. Tying for first place honors in the 18-hole group were Frances Allen and Lynda Dowdell with a net 71. Martha Serola was in second with a net 76.
The nine hole group winners were Elaine Strickland with a net 38 and Carol Padgett with a net 39.
MGWGA will continue play on Tuesdays through September. On Sept. 15 there will be no golf, as the course will be closed for maintenance following aeration. All members are invited to lunch on the deck, installation of officers and awards presentations from the 2020 season. A sign-up sheet will be in the locker room.
There will still be two Tuesdays to play in September, on Sept. 22 and 29, and about that time the snowbirds will be flying back to Florida and other Southern climates. We’ll all look forward fondly to the upcoming season beginning the first Tuesday of June 2021 and hope to see everyone return to their beloved mountains.
Beech Mountain Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association
Even in the midst of a pandemic where all news seems to be bad news, good things are still happening. Breast cancer research continues, and the Beech Mountain Ladies’ Nine-Hole Golf Association, part of the Beech Mountain Club in North Carolina, held its 13th Annual PLAY FOR P.I.N.K. Golf Tournament from August 16 through 21.
With the support of general manager Brian Barnes and head golf professional John Carrin, the Club donated the use of the golf course for the event and more than 50 golfers aided the fundraiser while enjoying outdoor fun on one of the most beautiful courses in the High Country.
Since social distancing and other restrictions made some parts of our annual event impossible, funds were raised through sponsorship of 87 printed signs from local businesses and organizations as well as individuals who honored or memorialized friends and loved ones. Additionally, 27 individual donations were made.
We are proud of our association, our club and our community when, even in these difficult times, we raised $16,255 which we sent to the Play For P.I.N.K. National Organization in New York. In turn, they sent all our funds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Next year we plan to return to our regular format and interested participants may contact Peggy Frum, c/o The Beech Mountain Club, 103 Lakeledge Rd., Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
Log In
