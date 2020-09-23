Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association met for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Club House. It was a rare Tuesday when the ladies did not compete in golf because of greens aeration, but enjoyed lunch organized by Social Chair Maureen Walker.
Martha Solon was honored for her two years of service as President. She thanked her Board members and the members of the organization for their work and support.
Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Group took part in an “Only Odd Holes, Net Score” event on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In the Red A Flight, Loey Grader captured first place with a score of 35, followed in second place by Kay Brooks with a 37 and Elaine Johnson in third with a 38.
In the Red B Flight, Mo Welling took top honors with a score of 35, followed a shot behind by Candace Hook with 36. Third place finished in a tie between Greta Baumann and Pamela Patrick, who each carded a 38.
In the Gold A Flight, Linda Sandweg finished first with a score of 35, while second place with a score of 37 went to Greta Bremser. Third place finished with a two-way tie, as Lin Benza and Clara Madyda each carded a 37.
In the Gold B Flight, Lessie Smith placed first, shooting a 33. Pam Sabella placed second in the flight with a score of 35, while the duo of Patti Zell and Linda Owens each carded scores of 38 to tie for third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.