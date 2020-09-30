LLH Ladies 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association played a game of “1 Gross + 1 Net on Front Nine” team event on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Capturing top honors in the four-person team event with a score of 76 was the tandem of Andrea Thurn, Pam Sabella, Candace Hook and Clara Madyda. Bringing home second place with a score of 79 was the foursome of Elaine Johnson, Linda Sandweg, Sandi Hurd and Lin Benza. Finish one shot behind second place to capture third place with a score of 80 was the team of Greta Baumann, Peggy Wehunt, Lisa Carlton and Lessie Smith.
