Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Golf Association
The Linville Land Harbor 18-Hole Ladies Group took part in a “Low Gross/Low Net” event on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
In the Red A Flight, Low Gross honors finished in a tie at 88 between Andrea Thurn and Deidra Carrard. Loey Grader captured second place Low Net with a score of 72.
In the Red B Flight, Pamela Patrick took top Low Gross honors with a score of 92. First place Low Net went to Mo Welling with a score of 70, following in second place by Lisa Carlton with a score of 73.
In the Gold A Flight, Sandi Hurd placed first in Low Gross with a score of 93, while first place Low Net with a score of 72 went to Lin Benza. Second place Low Net went to Clary Madyda, who fired a 74.
In the Gold B Flight, Lessie Smith placed first in Low Gross, carding a 97, while first place Low Net honors went to Diana Cope, firing a 73 and second place to Pam Sabella, who shot a 74.
