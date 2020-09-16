Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association
The women players at Mountain Glen Golf Club took on the course Tuesday, Sept. 8, in a game that levels the field, Quota Points. Each golfer aims to earn her point goal or above. Points are scored in the following fashion: bogey is one point, par is two, birdie is four and an eagle will net you eight points. Your quota is tallied by subtracting your handicap from 36 for 18-hole golfers and half that for nine-hole players.
Helen DeMartini and Brenda Wetmore tied for first place by earning +5 over their quota, while Jean Kohler earned second place with +4. Third place finished in a three-way tie, with Carol Milligan, Linda Hanlon and Beth Hill all scoring +2.
In the nine-hole division, Donna Raeburn finished in first place with +1 point and Jerry Emkey came in second with an even score.
