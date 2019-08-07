2019 Avery High School Volleyball Schedule
Date: Opponent:
Aug. 19 ASHE COUNTY
Aug. 20 DRAUGHN
Aug. 21 at West Wilkes
Aug. 27 at Draughn
Aug. 29 at Ashe County
Sept. 3 WEST WILKES
Sept. 17 at Mountain Heritage%
Sept. 19 MADISON%
Sept. 24 at Polk County%
Sept. 26 CHARLES D. OWEN%
Oct. 1 at Mitchell%
Oct. 3 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE%
Oct. 8 at Madison%
Oct. 10 POLK COUNTY%
Oct. 15 at Charles D. Owen%
Oct. 17 Mitchell% (Senior Night)
%- denotes Western Highlands
Conference game
