2019 Avery High School Volleyball Schedule

Date: Opponent:

Aug. 19 ASHE COUNTY

Aug. 20 DRAUGHN

Aug. 21 at West Wilkes

Aug. 27 at Draughn

Aug. 29 at Ashe County

Sept. 3 WEST WILKES

Sept. 17 at Mountain Heritage%

Sept. 19 MADISON%

Sept. 24 at Polk County%

Sept. 26 CHARLES D. OWEN%

Oct. 1 at Mitchell%

Oct. 3 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE%

Oct. 8 at Madison%

Oct. 10 POLK COUNTY%

Oct. 15 at Charles D. Owen%

Oct. 17 Mitchell% (Senior Night)

%- denotes Western Highlands

Conference game

