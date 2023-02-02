WILMINGTON — The North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame has officially announced its inductee class of 2023 in a press release on February 2.
Included with the Class of 2023 honorees is Avery County High School’s own Jay Smith, who graduated from ACHS in 1991 and has served the school as a counselor for 13 years and athletic director for the past 12 years. The NCADA noted and outlined Smith’s credentials, achievements and contributions to the athletic and scholastic community of Avery County.
Smith has previously been recognized and awarded the NCADA Brave Heart Award, has won Western Highlands Conference Golf Coach of the Year four times, was the 2017 Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year and has been awarded NCADA Special Commendation and NCADA Athletic Director of Excellence honors.
“Jay has been a member of the NCADA for 11 years and NCCA for 13 years. He has served two terms as the Region 8 representative on the NCADA board, six years as the Secretary of the Western Highlands Conference and the NCHSAA golf committee,” according to the release.
During Smith’s tenure, he has seen the school capture its first team state title, 16 Western Highlands Conference titles, eight western regional titles and three additional state titles.
Other inductees include Neil Blankenship (Swain County HS), Michael Gainey (Rocky Mount), Troy Lindsey (Gray’s Creek HS) and Jim Taylor (Cleveland County).
“It’s the most humbling thing that's ever happened. There’s many, many, many more men and women that are more rewarding than me, but it’s an honor,” Smith said.
Smith hopes to pass on what he has learned to the next athletic director at ACHS, as he plans to retire from his position later this year to spend more time with his family and explore the next chapter of his life.
“We all do the same thing, whether it’s a big school or small school. You have to be a part of that group to understand and learn,” Smith said.
The five newest honorees join the Hall of Fame’s total number of inductees over the years to 112.
According to the NCADA release, each inductee will be honored with a special video presentation and presented a commemorative NCADA Hall of Fame Ring from Southern Recognition. The association encourages friends, family, colleagues and coaches to purchase tickets and attend the induction ceremony. The induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington.
More information can be found and tickets can be purchased at https://www.ncada.net/conference-information/registration/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.