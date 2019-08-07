2019 Avery High School Varsity Football Schedule
(7:30 p.m. kickoff)
Date: Opponent:
Aug. 23 ASHE COUNTY (ACS Appreciation Night)
Aug. 30 WEST WILKES (Endowment game)
Sept. 6 at North Buncombe
Sept. 13 NORTH WILKES (Salute to Service game)
Sept. 20 at Draughn
Sept. 27 at Cloudland (Tenn.)
Oct. 11 MTN. HERITAGE% (Cancer awareness game)
Oct. 18 at Madison%
Oct. 25 POLK COUNTY% (Homecoming)
Nov. 1 CHARLES D. OWEN% (Sr. Night)
Nov. 8 at Mitchell%
Nov. 15 NCHSAA state playoffs first round
%- denotes Western Highlands Conference game
