Avery varsity boys basketball ended 2019 on a winning note to begin a three-game gauntlet of action last week on the hardwood.
The Vikings logged a few hundred miles on the activity bus with road trips last week to Rosman, Polk County and Alleghany. In the matchups, the Big Red earned a decisive win over the Tigers to begin the week, but dropped a heartbreaker in its conference opener to the Wolverines and came up short in a non-conference affair against the Spartans.
Avery 66, Rosman 40
ROSMAN — The story of the game for the Vikings in its showdown at Rosman was its ability to connect from beyond the three-point arc.
The teams played a nip-and-tuck first quarter, with the score knotted at 20 apiece entering the second period. Avery opened the second quarter with a 9-1 scoring run sparked by baskets by junior Troy Hoilman and freshman Logan Gilliam. Gilliam connected on six 3-point baskets in the first half that helped to propel the Vikings to a double-figures halftime lead at 36-25.
In addition to the Avery scoring surge was the effort displayed by its defense, which clamped down after the first period to surrender only 20 points combined over the final three quarters of the contest.
Despite playing just six available players, Rosman played hard, scoring the first bucket of the second half. Avery answered with a 9-0 scoring run, however, to extend its advantage to 45-27 midway through the third period and a 53-31 lead entering the final stanza.
Another surge by the Big Red in the final eight minutes, fueled by trifectas from L. Gilliam and Silas Barinowski led to a 9-2 scoring spurt that gave the Vikings a 29-point fourth-quarter lead and put the game away for good.
L. Gilliam led all scorers with 25 points, including eight 3-pointers made. Barinowski and Jonas Bowman also reached double figures with 10 points each, with nine points from Hoilman. Luke Hawk led the Tigers with 13 points.
Polk 41, Avery 36
COLUMBUS — Following its win at Rosman, the Vikings sought to build a win streak at the expense of the Polk County Wolverines. Avery and Polk tangled in a low-scoring slugfest during the Vikings’ opening Western Highlands Conference contest. A back-and-forth affair was decided in the final minute, however, as a Polk 3-point basket extended a one-point Wolverine margin to two possessions and proved enough to come away with the win.
The Vikings took advantage of making three 3-point baskets in the first period to open up an 11-8 advantage after one quarter of play, but offensive struggles for both clubs slowed the pace and the totals on the scoreboard. Avery outpaced Polk by a 7-5 margin to take an 18-13 lead into the halftime locker room.
Avery’s offensive woes continued in the third period, as the team scored on a Chase Gilliam basket for a 20-13 lead. The points would be the last that the Vikings would tally for close to eight minutes of game time. In the meantime, Polk rallied from behind, as the Wolverines outscored Avery 11-0 through the remainder of the third period to seize the lead at 24-20.
Polk built its margin to as many as seven points early in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings roared back with a 9-2 scoring spurt charged by five points from Hoilman to tie the game with less than three minutes to play in the contest.
After Polk scored three consecutive points to take back the lead, Avery responded with a pair of free throws to claw back to within 36-35, but the Wolverines played ball control over the final two minutes and sank a key three-pointer down the stretch to escape with the win.
Barinowski led the Avery offense with 16 points, but was the only Viking who reached double figures. Hoilman added eight points. Keyandre Thomas paced Polk with a double-double, with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Alleghany 52, Avery 38
SPARTA — After a long late-night bus ride back to the High Country from Polk County, the Vikings turned around the following day and trekked to Alleghany County for a Saturday, Jan. 4, basketball showdown with the Spartans.
Alleghany held a narrow 11-10 lead after one period of play, as the pair of Barinowski and Hoilman combined to account for all the Viking points in the frame. The game remained tight through the remainder of the first half, with the Spartans carrying a narrow 22-19 margin into the locker room at the halftime break.
Barinowski led the Big Red with 10 points in the first half, with baskets from Hoilman, Jonas Bowman and Logan Gilliam.
The Spartans slowly built momentum in the third quarter to stretch its lead into a double-digit working margin at 38-28. Alleghany was sparked by senior guard Jared Foley, who scored nine points in the period and 20 points through three quarters.
Avery attempted to slice into the Alleghany lead as Hoilman scored five points in the closing eight minutes, but the Spartans were able to clinch the win with eight free throws in the final stanza from the charity stripe to pull away and take the double-digit win.
Barinowski led the Vikings in scoring for the second consecutive contest with 16 points, with eight from Hoilman and four points from Bowman. Alleghany’s Foley led all scorers with 28 points.
“This is a young team that’s working very hard,” Avery head coach Cody Frady said following the week’s action. “We’ve faced a great deal of adversity this season, but the guys remain positive and results will come in time.”
