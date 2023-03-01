NEWLAND — The unseasonably warm weather has been a blessing for the Spring sports teams, allowing for many afternoons of practice before the season and competition begins. The boys tennis team has taken full advantage of this and has been practicing every afternoon in anticipation of the challenges of upcoming meets.
Coach Carrie Russ is preparing five seniors and one junior for the season which began on February 28 with a scheduled non-conference away matchup with Ashe County. That event was followed by another non-conference competition against Watauga High School on March 1. The team will open its home season against Owen on March 6, followed by another home match against Ashe on March 7.
The Viking team competes in the Western Highlands Conference, which is comprised of teams from Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Draughn, Madison, Rosman, Owen and our own Avery High School. Each match consists of three singles matches followed by three doubles matches. Home competition begins at 4 p.m.
Seniors representing the Vikings include Cayden Pannell, Ryan Ingham, Weston Carpenter, Ayden Ray and Tripp Markland. Junior Tyler Ollis rounds out the team of six. No player seeding had taken place at the time of this writing, but all of the singles players will also play a doubles match for each competition.
All are invited to the courts on March 6 to cheer on the Vikings tennis team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.