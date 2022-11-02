NEWLAND — The Avery Vikings boys soccer team closed out the regular season play with back-to-back shutouts on Oct. 24 and Oct. 26. The club defeated Mitchell 2-0 at home, and then blanked Madison 1-0 in their last conference game.
The large home crowd attended the match on October 24 against Mitchell and celebrated Senior Night with parents and families taking part in the festivities. Seniors honored were Ayden Ray, Jack Crenshaw, Cayden Panel, Weston Carpenter, Drew Flores, Ryan Ingham, Tripp Markland, Ascension Barajas.
Avery sophomore Cain Hart scored the first goal at 22:41 of the first period while Senior Drew Flores protected the home goal from a number of shots. The team played a very aggressive first half, continually on the offensive with many seniors playing this period. Coach Yawn remarked, “I was super proud of all our seniors. They are a great group of young men.” Aiden Hart was named Man of the Match for his second half goal which sealed the win. An exuberant crowd joined the players at the sideline following the victory.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the team traveled to Madison where they came away with a 1-0 win. The only goal of the match was scored by Elijah Ross-Kaza. Coach Yawn credited Cain Hart with “playing an inspired game at midfield, while everyone played lights out in a very intense match.”
These last two conference wins put the Vikings into third place in the conference standings, and second place behind Mountain Heritage in the 1A portion of the conference, but the Big Red fell just short of a state playoff berth. Coach Yawn expresses his appreciation to all the Viking fans for their support this season.
