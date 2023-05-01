Conference play for the Avery Vikings came to an end on Monday, April 26, with a match at Black Mountain. Although the team from Mitchell won with a score of 300, the Vikings placed second with a team score of 322. It is worth noting that this low score is about 23 shots better than the team average for this season.
At least partially responsible for this was the excellent play of Hank Johnson who shot a 69, which was only one stroke behind the medalist Connor Warren from Mitchell who shot a 68 for the match.
Additional scores from the Vikings included Seth Hensen with an 81, Jackson Burnop with an 86 and Hank Teague who also came in at 86. The match that was scheduled for Thursday, April 27, was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Western Highlands Conference Tournament began at Black Mountain on Monday, May 2, with round two played on Tuesday, May 3, at Grassy Creek Country Club in Spruce Pine. Team scores for the two days of play will be totaled and the top three teams will advance to the Regionals. An additional 12 players can advance based on their individual scores from Conference play. The Regional Tournament will be a one-day event played at Lincolnton on May 8. The State finals will take place in the middle of May at Pinehurst. Good luck to the Vikings!
