Basketball season has begun, and the Avery varsity boys basketball team has already experienced its first win steak of the season, improving to 2-0 with a pair of non-conference victories last week.
Vikings handle Huskies at home
NEWLAND — The Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball team opened its 2019-2020 season on a winning note, using a 12-2 scoring run to open the game and maintain a working lead in defeating the visiting Ashe County Huskies 64-49 in Viking Gym on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Ashe played the contest without key contributors Austin Poe and Dawson Cox, members of the Huskies football team whose season ended the prior weekend, while Avery played without the services of Jesse Jones, who was injured in Avery’s football season finale on Nov. 15.
One Avery football player proved to be a decisive difference in the Viking victory, however, as junior forward Troy Hoilman led all scorers with 23 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
Avery came out of the gates quickly, as Silas Barinowski and Trent Whitelock each sank a three-point basket in the opening stanza. The swarming Viking defense made life difficult for the Huskies, forcing a number of turnovers with its quickness and hustle. Ashe struggled to find a shooting touch in the first eight minutes, converting on only one field-goal attempt in trailing 12-6 after one period.
Barinowski continued to help shoulder the Vikings’ offensive load in the second quarter, helping the Big Red go on a 9-2 scoring run over the first 4:30 of the period to rebuild a double-figures advantage.
Ashe managed to stay within striking distance by halftime thanks to the active Vikings defense that committed 14 first-half fouls that translated into 18 free-throw attempts. The Huskies were unable to draw closer than 10 points at 28-18 at halftime, however, due to converting on just 10 of its 18 opportunities from the charity stripe over the first two quarters.
Nate Lee paced the Ashe offense with seven first-half points, while Barinowski led the Vikings with 10 points in the half.
As the second half began, the Huskies opened with five consecutive points to cut the Avery lead in half at 28-23. A three-pointer by Gavin Windish and three points from Ethan Ashley in the frame helped the Huskies draw within a pair at 30-28 at the 5:00 mark. Avery adjusted, however, and surged ahead using a 12-0 scoring spurt, as Hoilman scored seven points in the span. The Vikings outscored Ashe 18-3 over the final five minutes of the third quarter to open up its largest lead of the game at 48-31.
Avery rode the hot hand of Hoilman, who sank five baskets in the fourth quarter for 10 total points in the fourth quarter. Lee scored seven points in the final eight minutes as part of his 17-point effort to lead the Huskies, but the visitors would not seriously threaten the Avery lead for the remainder of the night in the 15-point Viking win.
“We didn’t shoot the the ball particularly well, but that happens often when you play your first game. We got a few guys playing some different roles than they played in the past, but we’re trying to set the tone defensively,” Avery head coach Cody Frady said after the win. “We feel that all the work we’ve done in the preseason have been geared toward getting shots and contesting shots, and we feel like the offense will come. I’m really really proud of my guys’ effort and we had a good time.”
Barinowski added 14 points for the Vikings, with eight points from Marcus Milliron and six points from Jonas Bowman. Colby Greer was Ashe’s only other player scoring double figures with 11 points in the losing effort.
In junior varsity boys non-conference action, Ashe held on to defeat Avery by a 53-51 final score.
Hot start propels 80-54 Avery win
HAYS — The North Wilkes Vikings had little answer for the torrid shooting from the perimeter by Avery in the Big Red’s first road test of the young season. Marcus Milliron scored a game-high 28 points to pace three Avery starters in double figures, as AHS took down North in a battle of Vikings on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
As in its matchup with Ashe the previous evening, Avery got off to a fast start offensively, putting North in a double-digit deficit after eight minutes of action.
Avery extended its advantage to 18 points less than two minutes into the second period following a contested three-point basket by Silas Barinowski which staked AHS to a 24-6 advantage.
The visiting Vikings have shown in its first two matchups its adeptness of shooting from behind the arc, as it drained a total of 14 three-pointers against North.
Despite building a large advantage, North Wilkes refused to fold, as it put together a 17-4 scoring run over the next five minutes of action to cut Avery’s lead to 28-23 late in the quarter.
Avery regrouped and absorbed the North counterpunch, however, as a pair of haymakers in the form of Milliron three-pointers extended the Avery lead back to double digits at 39-27 at the half.
As the second half unfolded, Avery refused to give North any breathing room nor hope for a thrilling comeback. Freshman James Harris contributed a pair of 3-pointers off the bench for Avery as the visiting Vikings pulled away over the final two periods for the 26-point win.
“Marcus is young, and just a sophomore and has had a lot of things changing for him, so it took him a little bit of time to get comfortable. I think he had 18 in the second half, and a lot of that was his comfort. We had six different players hit a three-pointer and we think that’s one of our strong suits,” Frady added. “At any one point in time, we can have five guys on the floor who can shoot the basketball well, so we’re going to try to play that up as much as we can.”
In addition to Milliron’s impressive night, Barinowski and Jonas Bowman poured in 14 points each in the win. North was paced by Zack Carlton with 13 points. Teammate Trenton Sidden was North’s only other double-figures scorer with 11 points.
Avery (2-0) returns the court on Tuesday, Nov. 26, with another trip to Wilkes County, this time to Ronda to square off with East Wilkes.
Avery’s home contest scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22, against Watauga was rescheduled. The home game will now take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Viking Gym.
