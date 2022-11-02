NEWLAND — Avery High School recognized its senior fall sports student-athletes prior to kickoff in the home football game finale at MacDonald Stadium, and the pregame accolade proved to be one of the few bright spots for Big Red fans in an otherwise one-sided football contest that followed, as the Mitchell Mountaineers (7-3, 5-1 WHC) rushed out to an early two-score lead and never looked back in dominating the Vikings (3-7, 3-3 WHC) by a 49-11 final score on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Mitchell offense was a diverse juggernaut that the Viking defense had trouble slowing down, with the Mountaineers churning out 506 yards in total offense, including 286 rushing yards. Avery’s potent offense was held to just 216 total yards, with only 51 yards through the air. Additionally, the Mountaineers offense was a combined 7-of-11 on third and fourth down conversion attempts in the game, and Mitchell did not attempt a punt.
Avery scored on both of its opportunities inside the MHS red zone, while Mitchell scored all four times it reached the Viking red zone.
Former Viking and current Mitchell running back Chad Giarrusso returned to the turf at MacDonald Stadium and gained 109 rushing yards on 10 carries with a touchdown, while teammate Gage Young scored twice and ran for 71 yards. Landon Hughes led the Viking rushing attack with 52 yards on nine carries, with 40 yards rushing and two touchdowns by Viking quarterback Will Stanford.
Mitchell took the opening kickoff of the contest and marched 69 yards over eight plays, the final play a 32-yard fourth-down pass completion from senior quarterback Ty Turbyfill to wide receiver Dalton Hollifield. Giarrusso’s extra point gave the visitors the early 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
Fortunes turned sour for the Big Red on its first offensive series of the game after the Mitchell score. On the first play, Mitchell’s Enrique Huaroco forced a fumble from Avery running back Logan Gilliam, which was recovered by Mountaineer Jordan Riddle at the Avery 25-yard line. Mitchell capitalized on the turnover, as Turbyfill found teammate Gage Young with a 24-yard touchdown pass. Giarrusso’s PAT doubled the Mountaineer advantage to 14-0 less than midway through the first period.
Needing an answer to slow down momentum, the Avery offense regrouped with its second possession, taking advantage of a 48-yard kickoff return from Elijah Holtsclaw to open its ensuing drive near midfield. Avery matriculated 31 yards over eight plays before the MHS defense bowed its neck inside the 15-yard line, forcing Avery to settle for a Cayden Pannell 38-yard field goal, putting the Vikings on the board at 14-3 with 2:49 to play in the quarter.
Throughout the evening, Avery’s defense struggled to keep pace with a Mitchell offense that was effective both on the ground and through the air. With its next possession following the field goal, Mitchell wasted little time extending its lead. A 36-yard pass completion to Joe Conley moved MHS to Avery territory, with the Mountaineers finding the end zone two plays later when Giarrusso scored on a 7-yard run. His PAT increased the visitors’ lead to 21-3, which the Mountaineers carried through the remainder of the first quarter.
Following an Avery three-and-out, Mitchell scored for the fourth time in four possessions, a 57-yard drive over six plays, culminating with a Gage Young 13-yard scoring run, with the successful extra point growing the Mountaineer lead to 28-3 with 8:59 to play before halftime.
Avery again struggled to move the ball on offense deep in its own territory with its ensuing possession, forced into another three-and-out. With the offense again on the field, Mitchell continued finding openings and sustaining drives, taking 6:15 off the clock to drive 42 yards over 10 plays. Turbyfill connected with Conley on a 1-yard pass play to score its fifth touchdown of the half and take a 35-3 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The opening two quarters was one-sided on the scoreboard and the stat sheet, as Mitchell outgained the Big Red 300-63 in total yards, and ran 32 plays to Avery’s 18 through two quarters, more than doubling Avery in time of possession for the half.
On its first possession of the third quarter, Avery put together one of its most successful drives of the evening, moving the football 54 yards over eight plays. The drive stalled, however, as Avery was unable to convert on a fourth-down play to give possession to the Mountaineers.
As it did on each of its opportunities in the first two quarters, the Mitchell offense continued to make the most of each time possessing the pigskin. An 18-yard run from Chase Duncan and a 48-yard pass from Turbyfill to Hollilfield hightlighted a quick 4-play, 74-yard drive capped by a 6-yard Gage Young touchdown run, with the extra point giving MHS a 42-3 lead with 6:24 to play in the third period.
Avery’s second possession of the quarter was not as penetrating as its previous one, as the Vikings were turned away on a fourth-down conversion try at midfield to turn the ball over on downs. Working from a short field, the visitors from Ledger marched 54 yards over six plays, scoring on a 46-yard touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Caleb Cook to reserve running back Marley McCourry. The PAT with 11:08 to play in the fourth quarter pushed the Mitchell lead to 49-3 and triggered a running game clock for the remainder of the contest per NCHSAA mercy rule.
As the clock continued to roll, Avery managed to build a little momentum and positive vibes as the game came to a close, as the Vikings used 14 plays to drive 80 yards. Stanford capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, with a two-point conversion pass from Stanford to Latrell Baker providing the final margin in the 49-11 outcome.
Stanford was held to just 4-of-11 passing for 51 yards, while his counterpart Turbyfill for Mitchell completed 9-of-12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Lukas Hughes led the Avery defense with 10 tackles, with six tackles by teammate Elijah Holtsclaw. Mitchell’s Huaroco and Cole Young recorded seven tackles each.
Avery will travel this Friday, Nov. 4, to Huntersville to play Christ the King in the first round of the state playoffs, while Mitchell will host an opening round game in Ledger this week against South Davidson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.