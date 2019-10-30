Looking to improve its playoff positioning as the postseason looms only a couple of weeks away, the Avery Vikings (5-4, 1-2 WHC) welcomes the Owen Warhorses (4-4, 1-2 WHC) to MacDonald Stadium for its regular season home finale this Friday, Nov. 1.
The Vikings will honor its nine seniors prior to the matchup who have contributed to helping chart the new direction of the program and restore pride and competitiveness to the club.
“We’re fighting for playoff seeding hopefully and giving us a draw that can maybe give us a chance to make a little run,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said of this week’s matchup. “We’ve got some seniors who have been with me for two seasons now. They’ve worked hard and paid the price, and it would sure be nice for them to be able to go out and win their last game at home.”
Standing in the way of a storybook home finale will be the Owen Warhorses, who played a competitive contest on the road last week at Mountain Heritage and defeated previously unbeaten Polk County to hand the Wolverines their only loss thus far this season.
Owen soundly defeated the Vikings 48-0 in Swannanoa in 2018, and Avery is only 1-8 in the previous nine meetings between the schools.
Scouting the Warhorses
The Owen Warhorses are coached by Nathan Padgett and posted a 4-7 overall record (3-2 in Western Highlands Conference games) in 2018, good enough for third place in the WHC standings. Owen qualified for the state 2A playoffs last season, losing 49-13 in the opening round to perennial power Reidsville.
The club won just one game in its three seasons prior to the four-win campaign last year, and in similar fashion to the Vikings, the Warhorses are working to build back its own tradition of excellence and success experienced for many seasons behind the leadership of storied former head coach Kenny Ford.
A total of 13 starters (six on offense and seven on defense) returned to the Warhorse lineup in 2019, which implements a varied multiple offense and has used both a four-man and a three-man defensive front at times this season, opting for four down linemen against opposing offenses that lean more toward a rushing attack and three down linemen against opponents who tend to pass more than run the football.
Among the key players that has led to Warhorse success this season has been lineman Saevion Gibbs. Listed as 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, Gibbs transferred back to Owen after playing the past two seasons at Christ School. The senior helped Christ School to a 10-2 record in 2018 and has been a cornerstone of the Owen offensive and defensive lines. Gibbs has amassed 68 tackles for the Warhorses this season defensively, second only to teammate Blake Roberts with 78 tackles this season.
Additional players who are key contributors to the Warhorses on the field are junior running back/defensive back Dequan Boyce, who has amassed 348 rushing yards on 38 carries and scored three touchdowns this season, including a 95-yard scamper in Owen’s win two weeks ago against Polk County, as well as junior quarterback Caleb Scott (45-of-99 passing, 712 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT; 106 carries for 383 yards with four rushing TD), junior Roberts (54 carries, 357 yards, 3 TD) and leading receiver Geordan Haggins (208 receiving yards, 3 TD).
The low down
Much is on the line when the Warhorses and Vikings square off on The Mountain this week. For Avery, a win would certainly boost its postseason resume and support a claim for a playoff seed that could include one or more home playoff games in November. Owen tasted postseason resurgence last season and seeks to do more damage this season in the state playoffs.
This year’s Owen team is the most successful club since the Jager Gardner-led Warhorse team of 2014 that finished with a 12-1 overall record. This year’s team boasts players with speed akin to Gardner’s ability to take any play involving him to the house, and the Vikings defense must continue its solid job of hemming in running backs and limiting them to minimal or no yardage gains.
The Avery offense, meanwhile, will need to be able to keep quarterback Troy Hoilman protected this week, though the Warhorses will likely employ a three-man front while dropping eight in the secondary to limit the number of open windows available for Hoilman to find his corps of talented receivers.
Avery must limit its mistakes this week and continue make the key plays necessary in pivotal moments to get over the hump and win a vital conference game against a quality opponent.
If not for a lapse of judgement in not fielding a Mountain Heritage kickoff late in last week’s matchup, Owen may have entered this week’s matchup tied atop the conference standings, and by letting a late lead slip away last week, the Warhorses will be laser-focused on slowing down the Big Red this week. If Avery can maintain a semblance of balance offensively and pressure the Owen offense into a couple of turnovers, the Vikings will have every opportunity to send its seniors out with a win in their final regular season game at “The Mac.”
By the numbers
1 — penalty called against the Vikings in last week’s game against Polk County, compared to 11 against the Wolverines
3 — number of consecutive games earlier this season that an Owen player was disqualified during a contest
4 — fumbles committed by Owen QB Caleb Scott this season, having lost three
12 — receptions by Avery WR Ty Smith in last week’s game against Polk
18.5 — quarterback sacks by the Big Red defense through nine games this season
53 — passing attempts by Avery QB Troy Hoilman in last week’s loss to Polk. Hoilman has attempted 354 passes this season, completing 212, for 2,379 total yards
95 — yardage of Shavoy Harding’s kickoff return touchdown two weeks ago in a win against Polk County
3421 — yards of total offense amassed by Avery through nine games in 2019
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s Senior Night game against Owen, as well as a preview of next week’s AJT Border Battle Classic against the neighboring Mitchell Mountaineers.
