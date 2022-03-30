Avery High School baseball’s activity bus logged a bevy of miles last week as the Vikings played their first conference baseball games against the newest league members Rosman and Draughn last week, and ended the week with a short venture to Hampton, Tenn., to take on the Bulldogs in non-conference action.
Rosman 4, Avery 3ROSMAN — Avery and the home-standing Tigers played a nip-and-tuck contest that saw RHS pull out a narrow one-run victory.
Avery collected nine hits in the game, with multi-hit efforts by third baseman Trent Wellborn and centerfielder Evan Robbins. Avery right-hander Kevin Carter gave up four runs on nine hits in 61 pitches over three innings, striking out a pair of Tigers. Teammate Brooks Berry came on in relief, surrendering only three hits over the final three innings.
Rosman’s Aaron Eubanks rapped three hits in four at-bats, with a run scored and an RBI. Carson Lyday and Gavin Marlow each were 2-for-3 at the plate, accounting for three combined runs batted in. Teammates Alex Moody and Aaron Eubanks combined to surrender nine hits and three runs over seven innings with three strikeouts.
Avery was unable to plate a run in the top of the first inning, while Rosman managed a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to build an early lead. Eubanks laced a one-out single, and two batters later Lyday singled to left, scoring Eubanks for a 1-0 lead. Lyday stole second, then scored on a double by Marlow to open the two-run lead before Avery retired the side.
Ethan Church led off the second inning with a single, and courtesy runner Mason Clouser advanced to second on a Moody error. Wellborn doubled to left and Clouser attempted to score but was thrown out at home. Josh Jackson followed with a walk, and teammate Riley Isaacs singled to left, scoring Wellborn and advancing Jackson to third. Carter then followed with a single to left to plate Jackson and advance Isaacs to third. The Avery rally continued as Robbins belted a base hit to left to drive home Isaacs to give the Vikings a 3-2 lead before Rosman managed to turn a double play one batter later to end the inning.
Carter induced three groundouts to shut down the Tigers in the bottom of the second. Avery looked to add to its lead to open the third inning, but a two-out walk by Church came up empty as the Tigers induced an out on the base paths to end the threat.
Cole Swangim tripled to lead off the Rosman bottom of the third inning, scoring on a Eubanks groundout to tie the game at 3-3. Rosman’s Bradley McCall singled and advanced to second on a groundout, later scoring on a Marlow single and Avery defensive error to take a 4-3 lead.
Avery again threatened to retake the lead in the top of the fourth inning, as Wellborn led off the frame with a single. Jackson battled in his at-bat to rip a single to left field to put two runners on base with no outs. Avery was unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunity, however, as Isaacs followed with a groundout to Rosman’s Eubanks, then Carter grounded into a 6-3-2 double play which featured a throwout of Wellborn attempting to score to close the inning.
Berry took the mound in relief to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Rosman leadoff better Wyatt Owen reached on an AHS error, but was erased from the base paths one batter later when the Vikings turned a 1-3 double play from RHS shortstop Gus Robinson on a line drive caught by Berry. Rosman continued to threaten after the twin killing, as Swangim walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a Eubanks single to put two runners on. Berry induced a groundout from McCall to first baseman Bryson Whitley to close the inning with an unchanged score.
Avery had an opportunity to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning but could not cash in. Berry laced a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. Teammate Cole Singleton grounded to the pitcher, helping Berry advance to third with two outs. A groundout to pitcher by Whitley ended the inning, stranding Berry 90 feet from home.
Rosman had its own chances to extend its lead, as a hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out. Berry worked out of trouble, however, as the Viking infield turned another double play to close the inning.
The Vikings were retired 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth inning, while Rosman could not capitalize on a two-out single from Eubanks. In its last at-bat in the top of the seventh, Avery looked to rally after a two-out single by Robbins, who advanced to second but could not score as a groundout closed the game.
Draughn 10, Avery 0VALDESE — For the promise and offensive firepower displayed in its matchup at Rosman the previous day, the Vikings experienced a power drought at Draughn, as Wildcats starting pitcher Trey Jensen spun a complete-game, five-inning gem, giving up only two hits and striking out three.
Avery’s Josh Jackson took the mound for the Big Red, allowing six hits and nine runs over three innings of work, striking out one in the effort. Teammates Bryson Whitley (one run on one hit over 1.1 innings of work) and Trent Wellborn provided mound relief to close out the conference contest.
The matchup started promisingly for the visiting Vikings as Berry led off the top of the first with a single to center, but could only advance as far as second before the Wildcats shut down the inning.
Draughn threatened to draw first blood on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first frame as Tate Jensen reached on a two-out error, followed by a Jacob Mull single to left, putting runners on the corners. Trey Jensen walked to load the bases, but a groundout to shortstop left the bases loaded to stymie the threat.
After retiring Avery hitters in order in the top of the second, Draughn struck for three runs as a hit-by-pitch and walk was cashed in when a ground ball and pair of error resulted in three runners crossing the plate on the play, staking the home team to a 3-0 advantage after two innings.
The Vikings again were held in check by Trey Jensen in the top of the third, and the Wildcats blew open the contest in the bottom of the third inning with a six-run outburst, keyed by a two-run, inside-the-park home run from Tate Jensen, a triple by Brayden Schutt that scored a pair, and a Logan McGee triple to plate Schutt.
Facing a large deficit, Avery could not mount another serious scoring threat until the top of the fifth inning, when a leadoff error helped Jackson to first base. Two batters later, Carter singled to put runners on first and second. A 1-6-3 double-play wiped out the inning, however, to leave the Vikings scoreless.
Draughn plated a single run in the bottom of the fifth, as three consecutive walks was followed by a wild pitch, which scored McGee to end the game via NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Hampton 7, Avery 5HAMPTON, Tenn. — Avery seized an early lead, only to fall behind to the home Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Friday, March 25. The Vikings rallied to tie the game in its latter stages, but a pair of sixth-inning Hampton runs broke the deadlock and helped the Bulldogs to capture a narrow two-run win.
Avery drew first blood in the top of the second inning. Bryson Whitley led off the frame with a double, and advanced to third base on a ground out by Kayden Smith. Riley Isaacs then plated Whitley when he reached on a Hampton error to stake the Big Red the 1-0 lead. Hampton answered in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a leadoff walk followed by a single. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, and Josh Whitson laced an RBI single to tie the game. at 1-1. A Viking error in the next at-bat plated Hampton’s second run of the inning and gave the Bulldogs the lead. An error and wild pitch contributed to a third HHS run in the inning before Avery could retire the side, leaving the Vikings staring at a 3-1 deficit.
The Vikings cut the Hampton lead in half in the top of the third when Brooks Berry rapped a one-out single, followed by a single from Cole Singleton. Trent Wellborn followed by drawing a walk to load the bases, and Whitley drew a bases-loaded walk to score Berry for a 3-2 HHS lead.
Hampton added a pair of runs in the bottom of the third as a leadoff single and walk put two runners on base to open the frame. A wild pitch led to a run, while a groundout plated a second run to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.
Avery responded in the top of the fourth with a run as Riley Isaacs drew a leadoff walk and came around to score from third on a wild pitch, drawing the Big Red to within 5-3. The Vikings were patient at the plate and drew three consecutive walks off Hampton pitching, leading to a fourth run to get to within 5-4 by inning’s end.
Smith held the Bulldogs scoreless in the bottom of the inning, then tied the game in the top of the fifth. Isaacs reached on a one-out single, followed by a fielder’s choice to put Kevin Carter on first. Josh Jackson laced a single to center to advance Carter to second, and Berry drove Carter in on a base hit to right, knotting the game at 5-5.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth, when Hampton’s Caleb Royston singled on a 1-0 pitch to score what resulted as the game-winning runs.
HHS reliever Josh Whitson then retired Avery in order in the seventh to earn the win.
Berry was 2-for-3 for Avery at the plate, while southpaw starting pitcher Smith earned a no-decision after 4.2 innings of work on the mound, striking out eight Bulldogs.
Avery returned to the diamond this week with a home matchup with West Caldwell on March 28, as well as a conference game at Mountain Heritage on March 29 and a home game on Friday, April 1, against Madison. A report of the week’s action can be found in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.