NEWLAND — For the first time in the 2023 season, the Avery Vikings varsity baseball team chalked up a mark into the win column after a 15-3 victory over visiting Hampton (Tenn.) on April 13, avenging a loss earlier this season to the Bulldogs while also snapping a 13-game winless streak in the process.
Landon Harmon started on the mound for Avery and picked up the winning decision, hurling three innings and allowing just one run on one hit during the outing. Brooks Berry came on in relief to pitch the final two innings, surrendering only two runs on two hits. Hampton starting pitcher Brody Hicks took the loss for HHS, giving up for runs in just more than one inning of work, while relievers Chance Point, Jaden Kuhn and Jaden Hensley faired little better to slow down the Avery offense, as the Vikings battered the Bulldog relievers to the tune of 11 additional runs over three innings.
Hampton opened the game by scoring the first run of the contest in the top of the first inning. Hicks reached on a one-out error before advancing to second on a Kuhn single, then took third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Hicks scored on an RBI groundout from teammate Elisha Henson to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The scoring could have been greater, but Avery’s Harmon worked out of trouble in the frame, retiring the side leaving the bases loaded.
The Viking offense had on its hitting shoes early and often against Hicks and the ‘Dogs. A leadoff walk to Riley Isaacs was followed by an RBI double by Berry to tie the game in the bottom of the first inning. Berry then scored on a passed ball to give Avery a 2-1 advantage. Cleanup hitter Ethan Church doubled, with a double by teammate Oak Markland bringing Church across home plate. An RBI groundout by Harmon plated a fourth run in the inning, leaving the Big Red with a 4-1 lead after one inning.
Harmon retired the first two hitters in the top of the second, but a two-out walk and fielder’s choice placed a pair of Bulldogs into scoring position. Harmon avoided damage, however, as HHS’s Kuhn flew out to center to end the inning and preserve Avery’s three-run edge.
Avery added an insurance run in the bottom of the second inning to build a 5-1 lead. Isaacs again reached on a walk, but was unable to score when he was thrown out on a play at home later in the inning. Teammate Berry walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, then was driven home two batters later by a Church RBI single.
Harmon shut down Hampton with a quick top of the third inning to maintain a four-run margin. Unlike many times this season where opponents erased a Viking lead, or the Avery bats fell silent, the Big Red offense made sure that the game’s outcome would not be in doubt, as the club exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning. Avery sent 16 batters to the plate during the team’s most productive inning of the season, rapping seven hits in the inning. The key blow of the frame occurred with Avery leading 11-1, when senior first baseman Bryson Whitley blasted a grand slam. AHS left a pair of runners on base to close the inning, but had effectively put the game out of reach.
Hampton tried to prolong the contest, as it scored a run in the top of the fourth, as well as added a single run in the top of the fifth and final inning, but the contest was called after four-and-a-half innings due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Berry scored three times in the win, reaching base all four times at bat, adding a pair of runs batted in. Isaacs, Church, Markland, Singleton and Whitley each scored two runs. Church and Markland each added two hits and a pair of RBIs, with Whitley adding four RBIs in the winning effort.
Avery continues to be busy on the diamond leading up to the rapidly approaching close to the regular season. The Vikings hosted West Caldwell in non-conference action earlier this week, and will face Madison in a road and home contest this week. Avery traveled to Madison on Tuesday, April 18, and welcomes the Patriots to Viking Field on Friday, April 21.
