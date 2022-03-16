Avery Vikings baseball returned to the diamond for a three-game week of action to open its spring 2022 campaign, with road games at Patton and Asheville Homeschool sandwiching the club’s home opener against Ashe County.
Patton 14, Avery 7
MORGANTON — Rapping 13 total hits in its season opener on Tuesday, March 8, was still not enough firepower for the Big Red to overcome a Panthers rally en route to a seven-run Patton win.
Avery collected 13 hits while Patton had 11 in the high-scoring affair. The Vikings drew first blood in the matchup with a pair of runs in the first inning keyed by a Bryson Whitley double that staked the Vikings to an early 2-0 advantage. Patton answered with a single run in the bottom of the first before Avery’s bats came alive to the tune of five two-out hits that plated four runs. Brooks Berry, Riley Isaacs, Trent Wellborn and Ethan Church all scored in the frame as the Big Red built a 6-1 advantage.
Patton scratched across a run on an RBI double in the bottom of the second to cut the margin to 6-2, then erased the margin with a nine-run rally in the bottom of the third frame to take an 11-6 lead after three innings.
From the fourth inning forward, the Vikings had a hard time putting a rally together, managing a single run in the top of the sixth for its only additional tally of the game. A leadoff double in that inning from Berry was followed two batters later by a Wellborn base hit. Wellborn then came around to score on a Gilliam RBI single.
Patton tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and capitalized on multiple errors by the Avery defense in the bottom of the sixth inning to add two more runs to account for the final margin on the scoreboard.
Hensley was credited with the victory for Patton, as he went three innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Brooks Berry got the starting nod for the Vikings in the contest, as the righty surrendered six runs on five hits over two innings, striking out four.
Berry, Gilliam, Church and Whitley all collected multiple hits for Avery, with Berry going 3-for-5 at the plate.
Ashe 11, Avery 1 (six innings)
NEWLAND — Avery found the offense hard to come by in its non-conference home opener on March 10 against Ashe County on a clear but blustery afternoon on the diamond.
Left-hander Kaden Smith got the starting nod for the Big Red, while right-hander Cody Hamm took the ball for the Huskies.
Ashe struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Doubles from Colin Estes and Brodie Burgess, along with a Hayden Jenkus base hit drove in the runs to stake the visitors to an early 2-0 advantage.
After a scoreless bottom of the inning, the Huskies padded its lead with back-to-back doubles from Estes and left fielder Gage Cheek. A Burgess walk followed, and all three runners came around to score to increase Ashe’s lead to 5-0 entering the bottom of the second inning.
Avery threatened in its half of the second inning when Smith helped his own cause with a leadoff base hit, followed by a steal of second base. He would be stranded there, however, as two strikeouts and a groundout helped Hamm to escape trouble.
After a scoreless third inning, Ashe tacked on another pair of runs in the top of the fourth. An error, a double from Sam Tibbs, and a wild pitch eventually led to a pair of runs, highlighted by a Canyon Pennington sacrifice fly, to up the Huskies lead to 9-0. Avery prevented another run from plating in the frame as Ashe’s Burgess was thrown out at home plate by Gilliam.
Avery prevented the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning when Gilliam walked to lead off the frame, then stole second base and later came around to score to cut Ashe’s led to 9-1.
In the top of the sixth inning, Ashe County added a pair of runs, taking advantage of a Hamm leadoff walk, a hit batsman from Avery reliever Gilliam, and a Cheek single to lead 11-1.
Avery’s offense managed just two hits, singles by Church and Smith.
Colin Estes was 2-for-2 hitting and was hit by pitches in two plate appearances, scoring four times from the leadoff spot for the Huskies. Gage Cheek was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Brodie Burgess and Sam Tibbs were both 2-for-3. In all, the top four hitters in the lineup (Estes, Cheek, Brodie Burgess and Tibbs) accounted for 10 of Ashe’s 11 runs and nine of the team’s 12 hits.
Hamm earned the complete-game win for Ashe, pitching six innings while surrendering two hits. Smith threw 3.2 innings for Avery, with Gilliam pitching the final 2.1 innings in relief.
Asheville Homeschool 18, Avery 8 (six innings)
ASHEVILLE — Avery started strongly in its Friday, March 11, contest at Asheville Homeschool, leading 8-6 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but Asheville Homeschool roared back with 12 runs, aided by several Viking defensive miscues, in the final two innings to hand the Vikings its third loss of the week and second consecutive loss via the 10-run mercy rule.
AHVHS struck first in the contest after holding Avery scoreless in the top of the first inning, plating a run in the bottom of the frame. A base hit by pitcher Owen gave the home team the early 1-0 advantage.
Avery threatened in the top of the second when Whitley reached first to lead off the inning after being hit by a pitch. Joshua Jackson followed with a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs, but Whitley was caught stealing at home plate, with a flyout to second base quelling the threat with no runs crossing the plate.
Jackson retired the Asheville Homeschool lineup in order in the bottom of the second, and the Vikings offense responded to the spark with a rally of its own, scoring four times in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead. Consecutive base hits to start the inning from Berry, Gilliam, Wellborn and Church, followed by a double to left field from Whitley, plated each of the four hitters in the frame.
Rather than losing its composure the home team found its own hitting shoes in the bottom of the third with a five-run answer. Three hits in the inning, along with an Avery error, helped to spark Asheville Homeschool to regain a 6-4 lead.
Rising to the challenge, it was Avery’s turn to respond, and the Big Red retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Pinch hitter Kaden Smith singled to open the inning, then advanced to second two hitters later on a Gilliam single. After a Wellborn groundout advanced both runners, Church laced a two-RBI single to tie the game at 6-6.
Avery retired the AHVHS lineup in order in the bottom of the frame to keep the game tied, then took the lead itself with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Isaacs led off the inning with a single to left field, and a Cole Singleton walk put two runners on. An error advanced both runners one base, followed by a one-out walk to Berry to load the bases. Logan Gilliam then draw a bases-loaded walk as Isaacs plated Avery’s seventh run, followed two batters later by a Church bases-loaded walk to up the Avery advantage to 8-6.
With momentum on its side, fortunes turned sour for the Big Red over the course of the final two frames.
Asheville scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with the assistance of two hits, a hit batsman, a walk and two Avery defensive gaffes that staked the home team the lead at 9-8.
Avery was retired in order in the top of the sixth before Asheville Homeschool sent 14 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs off four hits. The Vikings were their own worst enemy in the inning, committing seven errors in the frame that led to multiple runs that helped to close out the contest.
The Vikings collected 11 hits in the game, as Whitley, Gilliam and Church collected a pair of hits each.
Avery will look to pick up its first win of the season this week, as the team was scheduled for home-and-home non-conference matchups with Freedom on March 14 and 15. The Big Red travels to Rosman to open Western Highlands Conference play on Friday, March 18.
