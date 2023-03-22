NEWLAND — Avery baseball opened the home portion of its 2023 schedule on Thursday, March 16, when it welcomed conference foe Rosman to Viking Field for a pair of five-inning contests. The twin bill was scheduled after inclement weather forced the postponement of the game between the clubs at Rosman earlier in the week.
Rosman 19, Avery 5
(4 innings)
Rosman opened up an early lead with a five-run top of the first inning off Viking starting pitcher Trent Wellborn, but Avery responded in the bottom of the frame with a pair of runs to decrease the Tigers lead to 5-2 after one inning. Viking centerfielder Brooks Berry reached on a one-out single and stole second base. Two batters later, senior first baseman Ethan Church blasted a towering shot over the left center field fence for a two-run home run.
In the second inning, things unraveled for the Big Red, as the Tigers posted another crooked number, scoring nine runs to build a 14-2 advantage. Rosman amassed only two hits in the inning, but Avery pitchers Wellborn and reliever Bryson Whitley combined to issue seven walks to Tiger hitters to prolong the frame. Passed balls and wild pitches also were detrimental to AHS in the inning, as the visitors held a 12-run lead.
Avery’s offense answered again in the bottom of the second, as Whitley drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. An RBI double by right fielder Evan Robbins plated Whitley but Robbins was thrown out attempting to take third base on the play. Teammate Riley Isaacs singled to right field and advanced home thanks to a stolen base, wild pitch and Rosman error, narrowing the Tigers lead to 14-4 after two complete innings.
Whitley settled down on the mound for the Vikings in the top of the third inning, with the defense holding Rosman to only a single run by way of a solo home run by RHS right fielder Alex Jenkins to increase Rosman’s advantage to 15-4. Avery cut the lead by one in the bottom of the third, as Wellborn reached on a two-out walk, advanced to third base thanks to a Rosman passed ball and wild pitch, then scored on an RBI single from teammate Cole Singleton to leave the AHS deficit at 15-5.
Rosman plated four additional insurance runs in the fourth inning, taking advantage of four consecutive hit batsman by Viking reliever Gabe Ganoe, to take a 19-5 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, a leadoff walk for Avery was spoiled by an inning-ending double play, ending the game in four innings by mercy rule.
Riley, Berry, Church, Singleton and Robbins rapped hits for the Big Red in game one, but Rosman starting pitcher Alex Moody earned the win, pitching a complete-game effort.
Rosman 7, Avery 4 (3 innings)
In the second game of the doubleheader, Rosman and Avery not only battled one another on the diamond, but also had to battle waning daylight, as the game started at approximately 6:30 p.m. and was called after the top of the third inning due to darkness, spoiling a potential Avery comeback bid.
As the road team for the second contest, Avery batted first. A two-out walk by Viking shortstop Kaleb Liner was followed by a walk from designated hitter Ethan Church. RHS starter Carson Lyday worked out of the jam, however, with a strikeout to close the inning and quell the threat.
In the bottom of the first, Rosman put six runs on the scoreboard off Avery starter Josh Jackson. Back-to-back singles led off the inning, followed by a walk, a fielder’s choice, then three consecutive singles. Eventually 11 hitters came to the plate in the inning as Avery faced an early 6-0 deficit.
Avery’s Singleton led off the top of the second with a walk, which was followed by Robbins being hit by a pitch, putting two runners on with no outs. Avery could not capitalize, however, as a pair of strikeouts and a groundout ended the inning with no runs scored.
Rosman added an insurance run in the bottom of the second inning when Alex Moody singled with two outs and scored later on a wild pitch, staking the Tigers to a 7-0 advantage after two innings.
Unwilling to lay down and quit, the Vikings stormed back in the top of the third to plate four runs. Berry led off the inning by reaching on an error by the RHS third baseman. Liner then ripped a double to the gap in right centerfield to score Berry and put Avery on the scoreboard. Church laced a double to left field which scored Liner to draw Avery within 7-2.
Following a pair of groundouts, Robbins ripped a double to left center to score Church before pinch hitter Jadyn Pyatte came through with a seeing-eye single to right field that scored Robbins and drew AHS to within 7-4. A groundout to third ended the inning, and umpires called the game following the third out due to darkness.
Jackson threw a complete game for the Big Red, giving up six hits over two innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Avery (0-5, 0-2 WHC) returns to action this week with a road game at Freedom early in the week, followed by a home game against Wilkes Central on Wednesday, March 22.
