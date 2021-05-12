Avery Baseball began its 2021 season with a tough non-conference loss on the road to the nearby Hampton (Tenn.) Bulldogs on Monday, May 3, as HHS exploded for 10 runs over the first two frames to defeat the Big Red 10-0 in five innings. The Vikings regrouped, however, with a stronger effort the following day, falling 3-2 to the Mountain Heritage Cougars in Burnsville.
In the Hampton matchup, the first two innings spelled trouble for the Big Red.
The Bulldogs, who in Tennessee high school play had already played 23 games during the regular season while the Vikings were playing its season opener, opened the scoring after retiring Avery in order in the top of the frame.
Chase Point singled for the Bulldogs, then stole second base and advance home on a pair of wild pitches for a 1-0 Hampton lead.
Avery put a pair of runners on base in the top of the second inning, as Nick Banks led off the frame with a base hit to center, but was retired on a Jackson Russ fielder’s choice. Russ was then caught stealing and Ethan Church struck out to end the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, HHS brought 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs on seven hits, taking advantage of three Viking walks and extending the inning with assistance from the Avery defense, to build a double-digit lead.
Avery was unable to solve the riddle of Hampton starting pitcher Caleb Royston, who struck out six hitters and surrendered just two Viking hits, a Banks second-inning single and a fourth-inning single from James Harris. Avery hitters did draw three walks off Hampton pitch.
The Vikings (0-2) were scheduled to host Mountain Heritage at Viking Field on Tuesday, May 11, and make a return trip to Burnsville to face the Cougars on Friday, May 14.
